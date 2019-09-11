Northwest Indiana is home to many successful and long-running craft beer festivals like Crown Beer Fest, Munster Ale Fest and of course 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day.
But a newly planned brew fest went flat and fizzled out before it ever took place.
The upcoming "Inaugural South Shore Beer Fest” at Whihala Beach in Whiting got cancelled for the second straight year because of low ticket sales. After it was postponed in 2018 because of difficulty lining up enough breweries on a date when many were previously committed to other festivals, the South Shore Beer Fest was supposed to take place on the Whiting lakefront on the afternoon of Sept. 21.
The Brewers of Indiana Guild, an Indianapolis-based trade association for the Hoosier craft brewing industry, had planned to have more than 40 craft breweries on the Lake Michigan shoreline as a fundraiser. But Executive Director Rob Caputo announced ticket sales to the beer-and-beach bash were insufficient.
All ticket sales will be refunded, and those who bought tickets will get the opportunity to buy discounted tickets to the Broad Ripple Beer Fest down in Indianapolis.
It had coordinated the event with the City of Whiting and South Shore Convention and Visitors Association. Many local breweries planned to participate, including Misbeehavin’ Meads, New Oberpfalz Brewing, Off Square Brewing, Plat 35 Brewery, Shoreline Brewery, Sour Note Brewing, and St John Malt Brothers Inc.
For more information, visit https://drinkin.beer or call the Brewers of Indiana Guild at 317-554-4494.