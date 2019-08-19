Few craft beer festivals can boast a better view than the inaugural South Shore Beer Fest next month at Whihala Beach in Whiting.
Craft beer lovers will be able to sample brews from more than 50 Hoosier craft breweries while looking out over the vast blue breadth of Lake Michigan, with the soaring Chicago skyline glistening off in the distance and ripping waves lapping on the sandy shore.
The Brewers of Indiana Guild will stage the craft beer festival from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the popular beach.
Attendees will be able to try 3-ounce samples from breweries that include 10-56 Brewing Company; 18th Street Brewery; 2Toms Brewing Company; 3 Floyds Brewing Company; 450 North Brewing; Bare Hands Brewery; Black Acre Brewing Company; Broad Ripple Brewpub; Burn ‘Em Brewing; Byway Brewing Co.; Chapman’s Brewing Company; Creatures of Habit Brewing Co.; Crown Brewing; Deer Creek Brewery; Devil’s Trumpet Brewing; Fountain Square Brewery; Hop River Brewing; and HopLore Brewing.
Other confirmed participants include Indiana City Brewing Company; Ironwood Brewing Co.; Junk Ditch Brewing Company; Kekionga Cider Company; Mad Anthony Brewing; Maidens Brewery & Pub; Metazoa Brewing Co.; Misbeehavin’ Meads; New Day Craft; New Oberpfalz Brewing; Off Square Brewing; Plat 35 Brewery; Shoreline Brewery; Sour Note Brewing; St. John Malt Brothers Inc.; St. Benedict's Brew Works; Sun King Brewing Company; Switchyard Brewing; Taxman Brewing Company; Triton Brewing Company; Upland Brewing Company; Windmill Brewing; Zorn Brew Works Co.; and MashCraft Brewing.
Even more breweries could be announced later. There will also be local vendors, food, shopping and entertainment.
Proceeds benefit The Brewers of Indiana Guild, an Indianapolis-based trade association that represents the more than 140 craft breweries that operate in Indiana, with $3 from each ticket going to a local charity that has not been named yet.
The Brewers of Indiana Guild stresses that the beach beer bash is for a good cause.
"This event isn’t just a good time," the organization said in a press release. "It’s a crucial fundraiser that directly supports our nonprofit’s efforts to represent Indiana breweries in legislative, promotional and educational initiatives."
General admission tickets are $35 through Sept. 2 and $40 if purchased afterward. Designated driver tickets cost $10.
For more information or tickets, visit https://drinkin.beer/southshorebeerfest/.