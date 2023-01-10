South Shore Line Poster artist Mitch Markovitz to appear at meet-and-greet

Prolific South Shore Line Poster artist Mitch Markovitz will appear in Munster for a meet-and-greet.

The artist known for doing many of the contemporary South Shore Line Posters will appear from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Main Gallery at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

"The Northwest Indiana Region takes great pride in the historical South Shore Line posters," said Bridget Covert with South Shore Arts. "Mitch Markovitz has painted nearly 50 posters since 1997, depicting destinations, landscapes and events across the NWI region."

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, which manages the South Shore Line Poster program, is co-sponsoring the meet-and-greet. Markovitz will sign his posters, which can be purchased in the South Shore Arts gift shop.

"The Gift Shop at South Shore Arts sells a wide variety of South Shore Line posters and is excited to bring in Mitch Markowitz’s latest poster design View From Home, in honor of the Centennial for Ayers Realtors, Covert said.

The South Shore Line train initially commissioned the iconic poster series in the early 20th century as a way to entice Chicagoans to visit Northwest Indiana attractions like the Indiana Dunes or the Calumet Region's 25 miles of beach. It later evolved into a way of promoting Calumet Region points of pride like the steel industry and East Chicago's role as "The Workshop of America."

In recent years, companies, colleges and other organizations have commissioned their own South Shore Line Posters that retain the same vintage aesthetics. They're widely displayed throughout the Region, including in homes, lobbies and public spaces like South Shore Arts and the Lake County Public Library Main Branch in Merrillville.