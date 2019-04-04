South Shore Line to stop at McCormick Place for Star Wars Celebration

If you spot some stormtroopers, Darth Vader or Rey on the South Shore Line next week, it's just some cosplayers headed to the Star Wars Celebration at McCormick Place.
Northwest Indiana's commuter rail service will be making special flag stops at the convention center on April 11, 12 and 15.
Riders can tell the conductor they need to stop at McCormick Place on westbound trains 14, 216, 116, 218, 18, 118, 220, 20, and 123, or stand on the platform in view of the conductor on eastbound trains 9, 109, 209, 113, 17, 119, 19, and 121, in addition to the regular service to McCormick Place during the weekend.
Star Wars Celebration will take place in the West Building of McCormick Place at 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive in Chicago April 11-15.
The convention will feature all things Star Wars, including collectibles, legos, art, Funko figurines, a tattoo pavilion, live stages, and a Jedi Masters VIP Lounge.
Visitors will get a chance to meet Anthony Daniels, the actor who played C-3PO, snap photos with Lando Calrissian himself, Billy Dee Williams, and listen to panel discussions.
Forest Whitaker, Ray Park, Hayden Christensen, Riz Ahmed, Alan Tudyk, and Bobby Moynihan are among the many celebrity guests who will mingle with fans of the 42-year-old scifi franchise, one of the most financially successful pop culture phenomenons of all time.
For more information, visit www.starwarscelebration.com.