South Shore Orchestra to pay tribute to Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis at Holiday Pops show
South Shore Orchestra to pay tribute to Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis at Holiday Pops show

The Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

It’s that time of the year again.

The South Shore Orchestra, an auditioned orchestra that has brought classical music to Porter County audiences for more than a decade, will be performing its popular Holiday Pops Concert next month at the Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso. This year’s show will pay tribute to the late Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, who died in September.

The annual Holiday Pops Concert will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.

“South Shore Orchestra returns to the Memorial Opera House stage for its annual Holiday Pops Concert,” the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. “This year's presentation features traditional Christmas favorites, holiday music from around the world and a special musical tribute to the legendary Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis.”

Maestro Troy Webdell will conduct the performance of holiday classics. The orchestra also will pay homage to Theodorakis, who's credited with more than 1,000 works, including the scores to the movies "Zorba the Greek," "Serpico," "Electra" and "Phaedra." Considered Greece's best-known composer, he also composed "The Ballad of Mauthausen" and a panoply of symphonies, operas, ballets, piano concertos, rhapsodies, chamber works, cantatas, oratorios, hymns and scores for both the stage and screen.

A full cash bar will be available at the concert at the historic former Grand Army of the Republic Memorial at 104 Indiana Ave.

Tickets are $23 for adults and $21 for seniors, students and military.

For more information or tickets, visit memorialoperahouse.com, email tickets@memorialoperahouse.com or call 219.548.9137.

