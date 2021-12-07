 Skip to main content
South Shore Roller Derby looking for new skaters
South Shore Roller Derby

Pictured are members of South Shore Roller Derby.

 Provided, Steve Jurkovic

The South Shore Roller Derby wants you.

Northwest Indiana's professional roller derby team is recruiting new members. The team, which has played in venues like the Hammond Civic Center across the Region, seeks skaters, referees and non-skating officials. 

No experience or special equipment is needed to take part in the team.

South Shore Roller Derby will host recruiting events from 7 to 9 p.m. from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1 at NEO New Vistas High School Sportsplex at 5201 U.S. 6 in Portage. 

The public can come to get acquainted with the sport of roller derby, watch a live practice and talk to league members to learn more.

“So many people don’t know that there is competitive roller derby right here in Northwest Indiana," League President Ellen 'El Kapitan' Kapitan said. "By hosting these callout events, we hope anyone interested in seeing what it takes to be a part of a roller derby league takes their first step towards joining. We have skaters and members from all over Northwest Indiana and all walks of life. There are members who are nurses, mothers, college students, teachers, artists and more. If you have ever considered roller derby, come to these recruitment events and see that derby is for everyone, including you."

The South Shore Roller Derby plans to offer new skater programming on the week of Feb. 13.

For more information visit SouthShoreRollerDerby.org or follow South Shore Roller Derby on Facebook and Instagram.

