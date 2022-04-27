South Shore Roller Derby rolls back into town

South Shore Roller Derby rolls back to Northwest Indiana for a new season this summer.

Northwest Indiana's roller derby teams, the Detailers and Runaways, will compete at Franciscan Health Pavilion at Bulldog Park at 183 S. West Street in downtown Crown Point for the first time at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and concessions will be available for purchase.

"The South Shore Roller Derby, Inc. is a competitive Flat Track Roller Derby League and 501(c)3 nonprofit in Northwest Indiana," the organization said in a news release. "SSRD strives to improve individual athleticism, character, and community while promoting team unity. Members of SSRD are dedicated to community outreach through events, activities and volunteerism."

South Shore Roller Derby will return to the Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza at 63 Lafayette Street in downtown Valparaiso at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets to the flat-track roller derby matches are $10 for adults and $5 for children over the ages of 5.

Kids under 5 get in free to the contests, which are family-friendly.

Founded in Chicago in 1935, roller derby is a roller-skating contact sport in which blockers and jammers race around a circuit track, playing offense and defense simultaneously. It's played at roller rinks across the United States and is known for its punk rock aesthetic.

South Shore Roller Derby has competed in the Women's Flat Track Derby Association since 2017, squaring off against other teams from across the Midwest in venues like the Hammond Civic Center. It has showcased creatively named players like El Kapitan, Penny Punisher, Machete Page, Claud Van Dame, Lucha Gora and Tinasaurus Wrecks.

For more information, visit www.SouthShoreRollerDerby.org.

