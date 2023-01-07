South Shore Roller Derby seeks new members

South Shore Roller Derby is now recruiting new members to go flying around the track.

The Region's roller derby team will hold open practices from 7 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 21 at NEO New Vistas High School Sportsplex at 5201 US-6 in Portage. People can watch a roller derby practice, learn more about roller derby and speak with players like Shannonball, Tinasaurus Wrecks, Cereal Killer, Maniac, Farles in Charge, Critical Hit, LeeLoo Malice, Punky Brewster, Lunachick, Cassanova Crush, Penny Punisher, Neuro Knockout and Kung Pow Kitten, Rae Gun and Shrike 'O Killa.

South Shore Roller Derby, which competes against flat-track roller derby teams from across the Midwest, is actively recruiting skaters, referees and other officials.

No experience or equipment is required.

“We hope anyone interested in learning what it takes to be a part of a roller derby league takes their first step toward joining. We have skaters and members from all over Northwest Indiana. There are members who are nurses, engineers, mothers, college students, professors, artists, and more. If you have ever considered roller derby, come to these recruitment events and see that derby is for everyone,” said Ellen Kaption or El Kapitan, the league president.

The recruitment events are free and open to the public.

South Shore Roller Derby will have new skater programming on Sunday, Feb. 26 in which new skaters can learn the basics of skating and the sport of roller derby. Participants also can borrow equipment during the program.

For more information, visit SouthShoreRollerDerby.org or follow South Shore Roller Derby on Facebook and Instagram.