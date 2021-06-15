South Shore Roller Girls rebrands as South Shore Roller Derby to be more inclusive

The South Shore Roller Girls, Northwest Indiana's roller derby team, is rebranding as the South Shore Roller Derby to be more inclusive.

The team launched a new website with its new name and rolled out a new logo with a steam-belching train barreling down a track with the slogan "bleed blue."

"This change comes with the movement from the roller derby community to promote inclusiveness of skaters and volunteer members alike while eliminating gendered or sexualized language associated with team names," South Shore Roller Derby said in a press release. "This name change also intends to shift the focus towards the athleticism of the participants."

The name change follows a decision by the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association to expand its gender policy to include more protections of athletes' gender identity.

"As SSRD continues to grow, they have chosen to remove gender-specific wording to show support for all members and volunteers who identify as female, male, transgender, non-cis-gendered women, and gender-expansive," South Shore Roller Derby said in a press release. "South Shore Roller Derby will continue to accept members and volunteers without judgments based on their gender identity, race, religion, age or sexual orientation."