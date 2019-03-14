South Shore Roller Girls return to action at Hammond Civic Center

HAMMOND — The South Shore Roller Girls are skating back into action for their 2019 season later this month.
Billed as "Northwest Indiana's premier women's flat track roller derby team," the Roller Girls will square off against the rival Rockford Rage at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at the Hammond Civic Center at 5825 S. Sohl Avenue in Hammond.
Cleverly named players like Roller Vortex, Tinasaurus Wrecks, Bruise Li, Claud Van Dame, Shannon Ball, Heather Skelter, Jonbenet Slamsey, and Holly Peño will hit the track for the popular amateur contact sport. Skaters carom around the track, playing offense and defense simultaneously as they try to let their jammers lap the competing team to score points and block their opponents' jammer from doing so.
The fast-paced sport, which features a lot of jostling and slamming into opponents, has enjoyed a grassroots revival during the 21st century that accompanied a rise in hipster culture and was featured in the 2009 Ellen Page movie "Whip It."
The South Shore Roller Girls compete in the Women's Flat Track Derby Association against teams like the Windy City Rollers, the South Bend Roller Girls, the DuPage Derby Dames, and the Lafayette Brawlin' Dolls, and have competed in different venues in Hammond and Portage over the years.
South Shore Roller Girls home bouts at the Hammond Civic Center for the 2019 season are currently scheduled for March 30, Sept. 22, and Oct. 19.
Doors open for the match against the Rockford Rage at 5:30 p.m. Food and drink will be available for sale at the Civic Center.
Tickets are available at the door and cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids over 5. Kids under 5 are free.
For more information, visit www.southshorerollergirls.com.