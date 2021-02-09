South Suburban College exhibit showcases Argentine native's paintings and drawing

A new exhibit at South Suburban College’s Dorothea Thiel Gallery showcases the work of Argentine native Victoria Loeb.

Loeb, who has a gallery in Evanston, will display her work in the “Victoria Loeb–Paintings & Drawings” exhibit in the Dorothea Thiel Gallery in South Suburban College's South Holland campus from Feb. 22 through March 18.

"Mystery intrigues Loeb and is always present in her work. In her paintings, she tries to focus on what is suggested instead of interpreting the most evident, what appears to be the subject," South Suburban College said in a press release. "Loeb wishes to emphasize the experience between the artwork and the observer. As in literature, one must give in to the game that the work proposes. To look at it not intellectually, but with innocent eyes, since it is not a rational experience, but a sensitive and emotional one."

Loeb hails from Buenos Aires, Argentina. She served as drawing assistant for Argentine Artist Alicia Maffei, her first mentor in the arts, during the 1990s.

She went on to earn a master's degree in drawing at the Fine Arts Institute Prilidiano Pueyrredon.