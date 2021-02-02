South Suburban College exhibit takes viewers 'Along the Des Plaines River'

A new exhibit at South Suburban College’s Dorothea Thiel Gallery takes viewers "Along the Des Plaines River."

Painters and art professors Amy Babinec and George Liebert are exhibiting plein-air landscapes they painted of the Des Plaines River that stretches through Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.

"Plein-air painting is done outdoors at the site of the subject of the painting, relying on direct observation and capturing the spirit of the landscape," South Suburban College said in a press release. "Historically, many artists have chosen to use this method to better capture and interpret the feeling of the landscape, notably more difficult than studio painting where the artist works inside separated from natural elements."

Babinec is a graduate of the University of Chicago and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago who teaches painting, drawing and design at South Suburban College. Liebert teaches painting and drawing at the School of The Art Institute of Chicago.

They both have worked on a series of paintings along Des Plaines River.