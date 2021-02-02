South Suburban College exhibit takes viewers 'Along the Des Plaines River'

A new exhibit at South Suburban College’s Dorothea Thiel Gallery takes viewers "Along the Des Plaines River."
Painters and art professors Amy Babinec and George Liebert are exhibiting plein-air landscapes they painted of the Des Plaines River that stretches through Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.
"Plein-air painting is done outdoors at the site of the subject of the painting, relying on direct observation and capturing the spirit of the landscape," South Suburban College said in a press release. "Historically, many artists have chosen to use this method to better capture and interpret the feeling of the landscape, notably more difficult than studio painting where the artist works inside separated from natural elements."
Babinec is a graduate of the University of Chicago and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago who teaches painting, drawing and design at South Suburban College. Liebert teaches painting and drawing at the School of The Art Institute of Chicago.
They both have worked on a series of paintings along Des Plaines River.
"The show contrasts two different reactions to the landscape along the Des Plaines River. Babinec’s paintings, completed on-site, capture the seasonal color and light within carefully considered geometric compositions," South Suburban College said in a press release. "Liebert expands his watercolor and ink sketches into abstractions in the studio, creating improvisational, calligraphic riffs on the traditions of landscape painting, color theory and art history."
The Art & Design Department of South Suburban College will present “Along the Des Plaines River” in the Dorothea Thiel Gallery on the fourth floor of its South Holland campus at 158000 S. State Street in South Holland until Feb. 4.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. Masks are required.
The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, email jtassin@ssc.edu or call 708-596-2000, ext. 2316.
