South Suburban College named a top nursing program in Illinois

South Suburban College in South Holland was named one of the best nursing schools in Illinois this year.

The public community college at 15800 State St in South Holland was ranked as the 5th best nursing school program in Illinois for 2020 in RegisteredNursing.org's 4th Annual Nursing School Program Rankings.

The two-year college, which offers an associates degree in nursing, received a score of 96.92 based on a methodology that included NCLEX-RN exam pass rate, tuition cost, average program length, number of cohorts, and further educational pathways.

"South Suburban College's South Holland campus is home to an associate's degree nursing program focused on patient-centered care," RegisteredNursing.org said in its rankings. "Throughout the program, students take a number of quality nursing courses, including Adult Health Nursing, Behavioral Health Nursing, and more."

Statewide, it trailed only Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, Graham Hospital School of Nursing in Canton, and Rush University in Chicago. The study looked at 78 nursing programs statewide.

For more information, visit www.registerednursing.org.

