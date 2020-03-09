Speaker technology company Resonado partners with Notre Dame Global Partnerships

Brian Cho has been interested in technology, computers and design since he was a kid. Cho is the CEO of Resonado, a startup company that has developed innovative speaker technology.

The company was founded in 2017 by Cho and three fellow college students. Resonado designs Flat Core Speaker technology for businesses to use in a myriad of ways.

"We met at the University of Notre Dame. And we've come a long way since then," Cho said. Resonado, which is based in South Bend, now has eight full-time employees.

In 2019, the company became an Official Sound Partner of Notre Dame Athletics through the Notre Dame Global Partnerships program.

Cho, 26, said he finds the business of designing speaker technology fascinating. Resonado, he explained, had its beginnings in the work he did with his engineer father at home in their garage. "We were (experimenting with the technology) for the fun of it," Cho said.

The entrepreneur, who was born in South Korea, said the Flat Core Speaker technology can be applied to cell phones, automobiles, home theaters and more. Cho said the Flat Core Speaker design allows the speakers to have a clearer and better sound. They are also smaller, lighter and can be made in any shape.