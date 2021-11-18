Spin Poker, the game that plays like a video slot, has staying power

When you initiate a play, the first hand is dealt on the center line. Depending on which game family you are playing, the strategy is the same as regular video poker. Whichever cards you hold are held on the top and bottom hands as well.

Pressing the draw button spins the remaining cards in each hand. The result is up to nine different winning combinations which can accumulate across the three-by-five grid of cards.

Because Spin Poker in some ways plays like a video slot, is this genre of games a slot machine or a regular video poker machine?

In fact, the cards are standard 52-card deck (or 53 in the case of Joker Poker) and they work just like (video) poker machines.

This means that card selection in Spin Poker is completely random, the same as in regular video poker. Make a play and the first five cards off the top of the continually shuffled virtual deck appear. Hit draw and the next cards off the top of the deck fill in the blank spaces.

The popularity of Spin Poker even spawned some new generations of the game, including Double Pay Spin Poker, in which winning combinations from the opening hands are paid on the deal according to a unique pay table. You then can improve the hands on the draw and get paid again according to standard pay tables.