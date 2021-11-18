Spin Poker, the game that plays like a video slot, has staying power

Unlike slot players who more readily embrace new generations of games, video poker players have displayed an unwillingness to accept any of the "bells and whistles" which manufacturers have attempted to create.
Video poker devotees just want the good old-fashioned draw poker machines available in a variety of game families (Deuces Wild, Bonus Poker, Double Bonus Poker, Double-Double Bonus Poker, etc.), hopefully with player-friendly pay tables.
The only twist on traditional video poker that was met with rousing acceptance was multi-hand games which Action Gaming and IGT unveiled with Triple Play Video Poker, which quickly evolved into Five Play, Ten Play, Fifty Play and even Hundred Play.
Games that incorporate the bonus features made popular with video slots have been developed not only to expand the video poker market but also to create cross-over appeal for dedicated slot players.
There is one video poker hybrid, however, that has stood the test of time: Spin Poker, an invention developed a number of years ago by Action Gaming and IGT.
Spin Poker was the first game to successfully blend the components of traditional video poker with those of multi-line video slot play and create something that appealed to both dedicated video poker players and slot players.
Essentially, it took Triple Play to a new dimension by offering a one-to-nine-line video poker game that "spin-draws" the cards in three hands.
When you initiate a play, the first hand is dealt on the center line. Depending on which game family you are playing, the strategy is the same as regular video poker. Whichever cards you hold are held on the top and bottom hands as well.
Pressing the draw button spins the remaining cards in each hand. The result is up to nine different winning combinations which can accumulate across the three-by-five grid of cards.
Because Spin Poker in some ways plays like a video slot, is this genre of games a slot machine or a regular video poker machine?
In fact, the cards are standard 52-card deck (or 53 in the case of Joker Poker) and they work just like (video) poker machines.
This means that card selection in Spin Poker is completely random, the same as in regular video poker. Make a play and the first five cards off the top of the continually shuffled virtual deck appear. Hit draw and the next cards off the top of the deck fill in the blank spaces.
The popularity of Spin Poker even spawned some new generations of the game, including Double Pay Spin Poker, in which winning combinations from the opening hands are paid on the deal according to a unique pay table. You then can improve the hands on the draw and get paid again according to standard pay tables.
There's also Spin Poker Deluxe, which expanded the original concept by creating 20 spinning style pay lines configurable for max bets from five to 30 credits per line in multiples of five, and max wagers of 100 to 600 credits in 100 credit increments for penny denominations.
Spin Poker in its various forms can still be found at casinos in The Region and elsewhere around the country.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: Valet parking has returned to the East Chicago casino and hotel seven days a week, 24 hours. The service is complimentary for owners/elite/preferred mychoice players card club members and $7 for advantage/choice members.
BLUE CHIP: The “Turkey to Go” fully prepared Thanksgiving holiday feast is once again available through advance order at Nelson’s Deli. An 18 – 20-pound turkey with all the “fixings” including dressing, gravy, salad, rolls, a selection of traditional side dishes, desserts, and homemade apple cider for six to eight people costs $179 plus tax. The deadline to order is Friday (Nov. 19) by calling 219-879-7711, ext. 2485. Pick up days are Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Thursday, Nov. 25.
The entertainment line-up at Rocks Lounge this weekend features That’s What She Said on Friday (Nov. 19) and Twice the Action on Saturday (Nov. 20). Southern Draw will be onstage for a 3 p.m. performance on Sunday (Nov. 21).
FOUR WINDS: The “Great Genesis” giveaway will take place Saturday (Nov. 20) from Noon to 10 p.m. Eastern at all Four Winds Casinos locations. The two grand prize Genesis G80 vehicles will be awarded at the 3 and 9 p.m. drawings. There will be over $26,000 in cash and instant credit/free play given away in hourly drawings, including two $5,000 cash winners at 10 p.m.
Get ready for holiday gift giving with the “Shop ‘till You Drop” promotion to be held at all Four Winds Casino locations on Friday, Nov. 26, from 5 to 10 p.m. Eastern. There will be $500 retail gift cards and $250 in instant credit/free slot play given away at hourly drawings from 5 to 9 p.m. The 10 p.m. drawing will feature $1,000 cash drawings.
W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotions by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds destination. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker. Please visit the W Club players club or guest services for complete promotion details.
HARD ROCK: DJ Sandra Suave will have the Council Oak Bar Stage both Friday and Saturday evenings (Nov. 19 & 20) this weekend starting at 8 p.m. Over at the Hard Rock Café Stage it will be Super Diamond, featuring Surreal Neal, on Friday and the Mike Wheeler Band on Saturday. Both of those shows start at 9 p.m.
HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: “MyHero Mondays” continue throughout November. The promotion is open to all active military, veterans, police, fire and EMT’s who are members of the myheroes players club program. New enrollees are invited to stop by the mychoice center to enroll in the special program. Swipe your card any Monday at a promotional kiosk to instantly win up to $250 in free slot play.
HORSESHOE: Gradually emerging from the COVID-19 restrictions, the Hammond property has announced that the player position limits that were enforced because of social distancing have been removed from all of the table games.
Slideshow: Hard Rock Casinos elsewhere
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Biloxi, Mississippi
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Lake Tahoe, Nevada
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada
Hard Rock Casino, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Sacramento, California
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Sioux City, Iowa
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Tampa, Florida
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Hard Rock Casino, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Hard Rock Casino, Rockford, Illinois (Possible)
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.