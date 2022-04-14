Spring stage offerings: Chicagoland productions highlight variety

Now that a greater amount of theaters have been opening their doors, audience members will find there are many productions to choose from in the Chicagoland area.

Everything from large scale musicals to comedic presentations and more intimate shows is available. The following list highlights just some of the shows starring on stages this season.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago

Continues to May 14

The first North American Tour of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" is currently running in Chicago. The musical, based on the 2001 20th Century Fox film, tells the story of composer Christian, who falls in love with Satine, the star of the Moulin Rouge club. The tale is told through a variety of tunes made famous by artists through the decades. The play stars music from the movie as well as other tunes recently added. Tickets start at $52.50 with a select number of premium tickets available. A digital lottery for a limited number of $25 seats will be held for all performances of the musical. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

Good Night, Oscar

The Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, Chicago

Continues to April 24

Sean Hayes of "Will and Grace" fame stars as actor, concert pianist, comedian and TV talk show host Oscar Levant in "Good Night, Oscar." The show has been extended to April 24 at The Goodman Theatre. On April 15, there will be an ASL Interpreted show while at 2 p.m. April 16 an Open-Captioned production will take place. Spanish subtitles will be featured at 8 p.m. April 16. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.

Six

CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe, Chicago

Continues to July 6

The musical, by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is lighting up the stage in a big way at CIBC Theatre. The musical tells the story of Henry the VIII's six wives and is relayed through creative songs that feature a bit of rock, rap, pop and ballads. Audience members will meet Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr in "Six." A cast of female musicians also stars as the backing band. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

The King & I

Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook

Continues to May 22

The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic will grace the Drury Lane stage through mid-May. The production features a score of favorite tunes as well as colorful costumes, strong vocals and wonderful sets. “The King and I” is based on the book “Anna and The King of Siam” by Margaret Landon. The delightful musical stars memorable Broadway tunes such as "Getting To Know You," "Hello Young Lovers" and "Shall We Dance." Visit drurylanetheatre.com.

A Recipe For Disaster

Club Level of Petterino's, 150 N. Dearborn St., Chicago

Open-ended

"A Recipe for Disaster," written by Chicago chef Rick Bayless, Carl Menninger and Amy Rubenstein, is currently in an open-ended run. The comedic play, presented by Windy City Playhouse, stars a menu of small bites designed by Bayless with cocktails and wine pairings by the chef's daughter Lanie Bayless. Through April 24, Bayless steps into the role of chef Jude in the production and Rubenstein portrays hostess Shelley in the show. "A Recipe for Disaster" is filled with zany slapstick segments, some opportunity for audience members to be immersed in the production and a fun time for all as they watch the craziness that unfolds during Influencer Night at the popular restaurant named The Contumaceous Pig. Visit windycityplayhouse.com for prices and more information.

