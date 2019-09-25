1st Annual Wine and Beer Tasting coming to Region Ale

More than 50 rotating craft beers, including many from Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland, are usually on tap at Region Ale Tap House & Eatery in Schererville.
The craft beer — and vino — will flow especially freely at the craft beer bar and restaurant at 1080 U.S. 41 in Schererville at the upcoming 1st annual Wine and Beer Tasting.
The Rotary Club of Schererville, which also serves neighboring Dyer and St. John in the Tri-Town, will host the libations festival from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Attendees can taste various beers and wines, sample appetizers and educate themselves about food pairings. There will be a raffle and prizes at the 1st annual Wine and Beer Tasting, which is open to anyone 21 or older.
You have free articles remaining.
Sponsors of the libations festival include Indiana Beverage, Calumet Breweries, Republic National Distributing Company, Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, and Johnson Brothers.
Tickets are $20 each and will be available at the door. Proceeds will benefit the community and international service projects by the Rotary Club of Schererville.
The rotary club chapter, which stages events like the Wurstfest in Schererville's Redar Park and the St. John Corn Roast, also recently staged the Strack & Van Til Highland Customer Appreciation 1st annual Wine and Beer Tasting in the parking lot outside the grocery store.
For more information, go to scherervillerotary.org or regionaletaphouse.com, or call Region Ale at 219-322-2337.