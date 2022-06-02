St. Catherine Hospital earns 5-star rating

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago earned a 5-star rating for quality of care from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The 5-star rating is the best possible, and St. Catherine was one of only 13 hospitals in Indiana and the only one in Northwest Indiana to receive it. The ranking reflects how a hospital treats heart attacks, pneumonia and other conditions, looking at readmission rates and safety of care.

St. Catherine Hospital has attained a 5-star rating from CMS every year but one since 2016.

“Our patients are at the center of everything we do and these ratings show that our team is providing the right care for our patients, the right way and for the right reason: to save lives,” said Leo Correa, St. Catherine Hospital CEO. “It is gratifying to see that the hard work and commitment of our physicians and healthcare professionals has been recognized as being among our nation’s best.”

CMS rates more than 4,000 hospitals across the country on a 5-star scale based on patient reviews, outcomes, infection rates and other measures. The government agency hopes to guide patients about where they can find quality care, assessing performance on safety, effectiveness and timeliness of care.

The ratings reflect mortality rate, patient experience, Medicare spending, efficient use of imaging, efforts to reduce infections and the frequency of readmissions, among other factors.

Rankings about three stars are considered above average. Community Hospital in Munster got three stars and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart received four stars this year.

Three stars was the most common score nationwide. Only 2.2% of hospitals rated got five stars.

“We are especially proud of this 5-star rating because it shows that we take quality care to heart,” Correa said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.