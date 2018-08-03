St. John Malt Brothers to release two new craft beers at luau Sunday

St. John may be a far cry from the tropical paradise of Hawaii, but St. John Malt Brothers plans a luau Aug. 5 to celebrate two new craft beers.
The craft brewery at 9607 Wicker Ave. in St. John is throwing the Hawaiian-themed party from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 5 to celebrate the release of its Polynesian Porter and Hypno-Gypsy Milkshake IPA, a style that's been catching on in Northwest Indiana of late.
"We are bringing paradise to St. John," the brewery said in a press release.
"St. John Malt Brothers presents Aloha Chicago Entertainment for a dinner and show that will welcome you with an Islands of Polynesia lei greeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. followed by beautiful authentic dancing, talented island musicians, fun audience participation, and an exciting fire dance show wrapping up the show at 9 p.m. We’ll take our guests on a South Pacific Island adventure as they experience the true culture of Polynesia.
"This popular Aloha show features beautiful dances from Hawaii, the exciting drum dances of Ori Tahiti, the fascinating Maori dances of New Zealand, and the breathtaking fire knife dance from Samoa."
Allen Wronko's three-piece acoustic band will perform at the craft brewery in St. John from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
An all-you-can-eat Hawaiian buffet starts at 4 p.m. Diners will be able to feat on Huli Huli chicken and rice, pulled Hawaiian pork sliders and Hawaiian baked Mahi Mahi.
Tickets to the dinner and Aloha show are $39 for adults and $19 for kids 12 and younger.
For more information, 219-627-4294 or sjmaltbros.com.