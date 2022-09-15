 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Mary Medical Center sends care packages to soldiers

Members of the Give Back Committee at St. Mary Medical Center assemble care packages for soldiers.

 Joseph S. Pete

St. Mary Medical Center is giving back by sending donations to soldiers deployed overseas.

The Hobart hospital's Give Back Committee recently packed games, toiletries, snacks and other provisions for care packages for military service members.

The staff-led team at St. Mary Medical Center, part of Community Healthcare System, put together the Give Back Committee this year.

“We work together not only for community outreach, but to give back to our staff,” said Connie Behling, the oncology nurse manager who also oversees the hospital’s Outpatient Infusion Center.

Behling also chairs the committee, which consists of nursing leaders who meet monthly. They figure out ways to support the community and show appreciation for St. Mary's staff.

“Our employees have been steadfast through COVID, and we want them to know we recognize their dedication and we value them,” Behling said.

So far, the Give Back Committee passed out Bundt cakes for Easter, gave hospital staff cookies on National Cookie Day and planned Nurses Week festivities at the hospital.

They brainstormed the idea to ship care packages to service members overseas, packed them in assembly line fashion and delivered the donations to a military chaplain who will send them abroad.

“We were involved with one of our chaplains who sent us a list of all the things that the troops usually need,” Behling said. “We sent the list throughout the hospital, and donations poured in from multiple departments. They gave whatever they could so we could send the soldiers what they need.”

The Give Back Committee is next planning a food drive benefiting a local food pantry in conjunction with the hospital’s Christian Awareness Committee.

For more information, visit COMHS.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

