St. Thomas More Music & Food Fest to return with live music, without carnival rides
The St. Thomas More Fun Fest is shown from 2018. The festival will return this year with live music and without carnival rides.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

The St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster has held one of the Region's most popular summer festivals for about three decades.

The annual festivities were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic but will return with a whole new look this month.

No longer known as the St. Thomas More Church Fun Days festival, the St. Thomas More Music & Food Fest will ditch the carnival rides to focus instead on live music and beloved food vendors from past years.

This year's festival will take place from June 23 to 27 in the parking lot of the church at 8501 Calumet Ave. in Munster. Bands slated to take the stage include Libido Funk Circus, Frank Paul, Backdated, Hairbangers Ball, Hazzard County, Got Issues, Rosengolden, Little Giant and Mr. Funnyman. St. Thomas More parishioner and committee member Krystal Kadar Quagliara plays with Mr. Funnyman, a popular local variety act that performs covers of Micheal Jackson, Pink Floyd, Aretha Franklin, Chicago, ABBA, The Beatles, Elton John, Bruno Mars and many other chart-topping pop music acts.

“For those who still might not want to venture far from home, this might provide a marvelous staycation for many," Executive Pastor Father Mike Yadron said.

The festival committee lost core members during the coronavirus pandemic, including Don Kepenec, who died in December because of COVID-19. He and his wife Carol served on the committee together since 2002 and were joined by their daughter Cindy McCraw in 2005.

“Volunteering for the festival definitely brought my family closer together," Cindy McCraw said. "It is such a feeling of pride when you work on something together and see the success of the project.” 

Another longtime volunteer, John Gianotti, died in January.

Ed and Debbie Pilawski now chair the committee that plans the popular annual festival that was founded in 1992. Original board members Lauren and Tim Brown and Carmen Zoppetti continue to plan it today.

The weeklong festival is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit stmmusicfest.weebly.com or find St. Thomas More Music & Food Fest on Facebook.

