St. Thomas More Music & Food Fest to return with live music, without carnival rides

The St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster has held one of the Region's most popular summer festivals for about three decades.

The annual festivities were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic but will return with a whole new look this month.

No longer known as the St. Thomas More Church Fun Days festival, the St. Thomas More Music & Food Fest will ditch the carnival rides to focus instead on live music and beloved food vendors from past years.

This year's festival will take place from June 23 to 27 in the parking lot of the church at 8501 Calumet Ave. in Munster. Bands slated to take the stage include Libido Funk Circus, Frank Paul, Backdated, Hairbangers Ball, Hazzard County, Got Issues, Rosengolden, Little Giant and Mr. Funnyman. St. Thomas More parishioner and committee member Krystal Kadar Quagliara plays with Mr. Funnyman, a popular local variety act that performs covers of Micheal Jackson, Pink Floyd, Aretha Franklin, Chicago, ABBA, The Beatles, Elton John, Bruno Mars and many other chart-topping pop music acts.

“For those who still might not want to venture far from home, this might provide a marvelous staycation for many," Executive Pastor Father Mike Yadron said.