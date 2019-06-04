If you enjoy craft beer and having fun, as opposed to staying at home and being bored, be advised that Laugh Local is again bringing stand-up comedy to Crown Brewing Friday night.
Two stand-up comedy shows will take place at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday at the craft brewery at 211 S. East Street in Crown Point.
Local 219 is presenting the comedy night that includes standups Joe Kilgallon, Vik Pandya, Sarah Perry and Tyler Fowler.
Kilgallon has opened for stars like Hannibal Buress and Roy Wood Jr. and appeared on NBC Sports and TBS, and runs the podcast Comedians Talking Sports.
"Born and raised in Chicago, comedian Joe Kilgallon recently moved to Los Angeles, where he immediately found work as a stay at home dog dad," Local 219 said in a press release. "Kilgallon started his stand-up comedy career after reading that most presidential candidates had college degrees and came to the hard truth that a 2020 run for the White House was a long shot at best. With material ranging from alcohol to sex, Kilgallon is sure to rant about something the whole family can enjoy."
Pandya is based in Chicago and tours nationally. He's opened for Michelle Wolf, regularly performs at Zanies Comedy Club and released the album "Friends With 401(k) Benefits. Perry is another Chicago-based comedian who has written for WGN's "Man of the People," opened for Jeremy Pivin and performed in The Laughing Skull Comedy Festival in Atlanta. Local 219 describes her as "resoundingly funny" with "fearless delivery" and "highly relatable subject matter."
Fowler, another Zanies regular, was named among the 'Best Of The Fest' at the 2018 Cleveland Comedy Festival.
"Fowler's witty and clean brand of stand up comedy has made him a favorite around Chicago and across the US," Local 219 said in a press release.
Tickets are $10 for general admission or $20 for VIP tickets that include a table to sit at and a complimentary beer.
For tickets, visit eventbrite.com and search for Laugh Local in Crown Point.