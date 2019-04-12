Stand-up comics to raise money for St. Jude House

Come out and laugh at a stand-up show for a good cause.
The Tomfoolery Fun Club is staging Stand Up for St. Jude House from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 17 at Villa Cesare at 900 Eagle Ridge in Schererville.
"You may know that St. Jude House provides comprehensive services to domestic violence victims and their dependent children at no cost," Tomfoolery Fun Club impresario Tom Byelick said. "We are honored to be included in helping with this noble cause."
The evening will feature a comedy-based variety show with the comics Gwen Laroka, Mickey Housley, and Colleen Brennan. Reggie Foster, Jr. will play live music, and Tom Byelick and Michele Piskol will emcee the show.
"This unique entertainment provides area residents with a mix of entertainment and fun," the organizers said on Eventbrite. "All proceeds benefit St. Jude House, providing comprehensive safety, shelter, and services to survivors of domestic violence since 1995. This fundraising event helps St. Jude House raise money to continue providing our services free of charge and to bring awareness to our cause: breaking the cycle of domestic violence."
In addition to the comedy and live music, there also will be hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, raffles, and networking.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., food is served at 7 p.m., and showtime starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $50.
For tickets or more information, search eventbrite.com for Stand Up for St. Jude House.