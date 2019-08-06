Stand-up comics to take stage at Crown Point's One13 North Kitchen & Bar Friday

Get ready to laugh.
Stand-up comedy is coming to One13 North Kitchen & Bar in downtown Crown Point Friday night.
The Northwest Indiana-based comedy production team Shift Drinks Comedy will host an evening of comedy at 9 p.m. Friday at the restaurant at 113 N. Main St., just north of the courthouse square.
The lineup includes headliner Reena Calm, Chicago-based comic Rebekah Gibson, Indianapolis-based and Let's Comedy producer Lexy Madrid. Shannon Rostin, the co-creator of Laugh Local and host of A Restructured Comedy Show, will host the show.
"Reena Calm is an East Coast Jew turned Chicago favorite, and one of the most respected and requested comedians in the Midwest," Shift Drinks Comedy said in a press release. "Pulling from a lifetime of questionable choices, Reena’s material is autobiographical, silly, and charmingly inappropriate. She travels the country on her signature #CalmedyTours, and has performed in some of the best rooms in America. Reena has opened for Arsenio Hall, has been on Doug Loves Movies, was named Comic of The Week on The Jackie & Laurie Show, and recently published her first book 'Once A Pun A Time: Legend Of A Sighs Queen.'"
Shift Drinks Comedy plans to bring more stand up comedians, including local acts, nationally touring comics and "some of the best up and coming talent in the Midwest," to Northwest Indiana in the future.
Tickets to Friday's show are $10.
For more information, visit reenacalm.com or find the event on Facebook or eventbrite.com.