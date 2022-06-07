Starke Tank entrepreneurial contest expanded to be county-wide

Starke Tank has been expanded to be a county-wide competition for startups and small businesses.

The Starke County Economic Development Foundation is broadening the entrepreneurial contest so it no longer requires the winner to run a business within three miles of North Judson. Now the winner can operate anywhere in Stark County.

“Starke Tank was so successful that our board of directors voted to expand it to a countywide event,” SCEDF Executive Director Lisa Dan said. “Broadening the base creates more opportunities to raise a significant amount of prize money and attract more participants who want to grow a business in Starke County.”

The business competition was founded in 2020 by North Judson native Kirt Verhagen, who wanted to help grow his hometown. The Starke County Economic Development Foundation and the Indiana Small Business Development Center staged the competition in which businesses make pitches for startup capital. Abrams Studios won the first competition, run their business out of space leased from the North Judson-San Pierre School Corp. and has since released two virtual reality video games.

The contest grew last year, attracting more than 30 sponsors.

The Point Drive-In in North Judson won last year's competition, using the prize to buy a FlavorBurst ice cream machine and renovate the vintage drive-in restaurant property.

This year’s contest will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at North Judson-San Pierre High School. The competition is free to enter and will be rotated to other sites across Starke County in future years.

Participants will get free coaching from an SBDC advisor. Application awards can be downloaded online.

“'Starke Tank' provides great exposure for the participants and the sponsors,” Dan said. “Audience members will learn about each business, and the sponsors will be featured in the event program as well as at the venue.”

For more information, call 574-772-5627, email mperren@scedf.biz or visit www.scedf.biz.

