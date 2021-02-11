Steel mill exhibit opens at Isle a la Cache Museum

An exhibit about the long-defunct Joliet Iron Works, once the second largest steel mill in the country, has opened at the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville.
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is staging the “Joliet Iron Works: The Industry that Build a Community” exhibition at the indoor museum at Isle a la Cache Museum at 501 E. Romeo Road/135th St. in Romeoville through March 14. It features photos, artifacts and publications that tell the story of Joliet's steel industry and the people who kept the mill running a century ago.
“This temporary exhibit brings you back to the days when Joliet was a center for steel manufacturing and showcases life in and around Joliet Iron Works in the early 1900s,” said Jen Guest, a Forest Preserve program coordinator. “Using the museum’s collection of the company’s newsletter, we get a glimpse of this company and its groundbreaking approach to safety and the well-being of their workers.”
People can go at any time between 8 a.m. and sunset to visit the historic remnants of the dismantled steel mill at the Joliet Iron Works Historic Site preserve that's littered with visually dramatic industrial ruins in downtown Joliet. The Isle a la Cache Museum exhibit offers a more in-depth look at its past.
“The preserve’s interpretive signs give a general overview of Joliet Iron Works, but the exhibit focuses on the workers, their sense of community at the plant and safety issues, which brings the story of the site to life,” Guest said. “We have a unique collection of photographs and copies of the historic company newsletter, The Mixer, that would not be available on site in the preserve during a tour. This gives us a chance to showcase some key items from the collection for public viewing.”
People can learn about the steel mill on the banks of the Des Plaines River that shut down in the 1980s after more than a century.
“Most people from Joliet can link their family heritage to someone coming to this area to work at companies that made up Joliet Iron Works,” Guest said. “The preserve is unique and unlike any other that we have in the District. It tells a story of the community and industrial history, and is home to urban wildlife.”
Masks are required and the museum will be open at 25% capacity.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.