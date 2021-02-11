Steel mill exhibit opens at Isle a la Cache Museum

An exhibit about the long-defunct Joliet Iron Works, once the second largest steel mill in the country, has opened at the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is staging the “Joliet Iron Works: The Industry that Build a Community” exhibition at the indoor museum at Isle a la Cache Museum at 501 E. Romeo Road/135th St. in Romeoville through March 14. It features photos, artifacts and publications that tell the story of Joliet's steel industry and the people who kept the mill running a century ago.

“This temporary exhibit brings you back to the days when Joliet was a center for steel manufacturing and showcases life in and around Joliet Iron Works in the early 1900s,” said Jen Guest, a Forest Preserve program coordinator. “Using the museum’s collection of the company’s newsletter, we get a glimpse of this company and its groundbreaking approach to safety and the well-being of their workers.”

People can go at any time between 8 a.m. and sunset to visit the historic remnants of the dismantled steel mill at the Joliet Iron Works Historic Site preserve that's littered with visually dramatic industrial ruins in downtown Joliet. The Isle a la Cache Museum exhibit offers a more in-depth look at its past.