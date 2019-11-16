{{featured_button_text}}
Fontanini nativity set

A Fontanini nativity set is pictured.

 Provided

Holiday fans will want to visit The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John on Sunday.

Stefano Fontanini, from the House of Fontanini, is scheduled to make a personal appearance from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the shrine. The House of Fontanini is famous for making nativity sets. Fontanini is a fourth-generation family member.

The House of Fontanini, located in Bagni di Lucca, Italy, has been crafting nativity sets for 110 years.

Fontanini will meet with visitors and sign figures from the nativity sets purchased on the event day. Guests may also bring two other Fontanini figures from their personal collections to be autographed that day. The special 2019 Limited Edition figure, Eder, will be available for purchase at the event. Call 219-365-6010 to reserve the Limited Edition figure.

Customers will also receive a free 2019 Limited Edition Fontanini ornament with Fontanini purchases of $50 or more. They'll also receive a free $20 gift card to the shrine's gift shop if they spend $100 or more.

FYI: Stefano Fontanini will visit The Shrine of Christ's Passion from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the event is free and open to the public. Figures will be available for purchase. The Shrine is at 10630 Wicker Ave., St. John. Call 219-365-6010 to reserve the 2019 Limited Edition figure.Visit shrineofchristspassion.org.

