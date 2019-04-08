Steve Martin and Martin Short to perform at Four Winds Casino

The legendary comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short, who collaborated on the Emmy-nominated Netflix special “An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life” last year, will crack wise September 28 at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo just across the state line.
The two wild and crazy guys, who have appeared on Saturday Night Live and in many Hollywood films in which snipers hate cans, will perform their new comedy special “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t” in the Silver Creek Event Center at the casino at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo, in the first Interstate 94 exit east of Michigan City.
“The comedy legends will present new material in a variety of musical sketches and conversations about their iconic careers, most memorable encounters, and of course, their legendary lives in show-business,” The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. “The duo will be joined on stage by American Bluegrass band Della Mae and Allison Brown as well as Jimmy Kimmel Live band member Jeff Babko.”
Despite letting Toonces the Driving Cat chauffeur him around, the multi-talented Martin had distinguished himself as an entertainer, stand-up comedian, novelist, playwright, movie star, and of course, banjo player.
Over the course of his distinguished career, he’s won an Academy Award, five Grammy awards, an Emmy, the Mark Twain Award, Kennedy Center Honors and five Tony Award nominations. He’s known for his work on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, SNL, “The Jerk,” “Planes, Trains & Automobiles,” “and “Father of the Bride.”
“As an author, Martin’s work includes the novel An Object of Beauty, the play Picasso at the Lapin Agile, a collection of comic pieces, Pure Drivel, a bestselling novella, Shopgirl, and his memoir Born Standing Up,” The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. “His play Meteor Shower premiered on Broadway in 2017.”
Short worked with Martin on SNL, “Three Amigos” and “Father of the Bride.”
“An accomplished stage actor, Short won a Tony, Theatre World Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for his role in the revival of ‘Little Me,’” The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. “A two-time prime-time Emmy winner and multi-nominated for both primetime and daytime Emmys, Short returned to television in 1998 for the miniseries ‘Merlin’ and host of ‘The Martin Short Show.’”
Short also wrote a New York Times bestselling memoir, was added to the Canadian Walk of Fame and received the Canadian equivalent of British knighthood.
Tickets start at $139 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 24th.
For more information, call (800) 745-3000 or visit fourwindscasino.com.