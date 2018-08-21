Steve Miller Band to play Hammond's Wolf Lake Pavilion

Space cowboys, gangsters of love, jokers, smokers, midnight tokers and even guys named Maurice will get their due when the Steve Miller Band plays The Pavilion at Wolf Lake Memorial Park in Hammond in September.
The Grammy-winning classic rock band from San Francisco, known for hits like "Space Cowboy," "Fly Like an Eagle," and "Take the Money and Run," will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the amphitheater in Wolf Lake Memorial Park at 2324 Calumet Ave. in Hammond.
"These guys are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. "This is a big get for Hammond and another step forward for the pavilion."
Hammond is working to transform the Pavilion at Wolf Lake, long home to free concerts at the popular Festival of the Lakes, into a major outdoor concert venue in Chicagoland. It recently booked Gucci Mane and T.I.
"It seems lately we've been getting a lot of rap artists, but we want to have rock and roll and country too," McDermott said. "A lot of the big names in music today are rap artists, but we're looking to have music for everyone."
Tickets to Steve Miller Band cost $30-90, and parking is free.
"I'm a huge fan of the Steve Miller band and super-excited to see them," McDermott said. "Everybody knows two or three of their biggest hits, but they're one of those bands where people know 10 to 15 of their songs even if they can't name them on the spot."
For more information or tickets, visit wolflakepavilion.com.