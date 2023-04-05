Stone Temple Pilots, Brothers Osbourne and Luis Angel "El Flaco" will headline this year's Festival of the Lakes in Hammond.

Previously known as August Fest, the annual festival in July celebrates Hammond's three lakes: Lake Michigan, Wolf Lake and Lake George. The festival will take place from July 12 through 16 at the Pavilion at Wolf Lake at 2324 Calumet Ave.

It features free concerts from acts in various musical genres with the aim to cater to different demographics.

The Brothers Osbourne will perform on Thursday, July 13, Stone Temple Pilots on Friday, July 14 and Luis Angel on Sunday, July 16.

Alternative rock legends Stone Temple Pilots, one of the biggest bands of the 1990s with regular airplay on stations like Q101, have sold more than 70 million albums and scored hits like "Interstate Love Song," "Plush" and "Creep." The band's debut album "Core" reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, propelled by hits like "Wicked Garden" and "Sex Type Thing."

The Grammy-winning band consists of guitarist Dean DeLeo, bassist Robert DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz. Jeff Gutt replaced the late singer Scott Weiland as frontman.

The Brothers Osbourne are known for hits like “It Ain’t My Fault," "All Night," "Shoot Me Straight," “Stay A Little Longer" and "21 Summer."

The brothers hail from Maryland and moved to Nashville to make it big in country music. They've been nominated for nine Grammy Awards and won one for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Younger Me." The band also has won Country Music Awards and American Country Music Awards.

The band has toured with the likes of Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert.

Parking costs $30. VIP passes get one closer to the stage and access to a bar.

For more information or tickets, visit festivalofthelakes.com.