Drive faster in your car, fall father from just what we are, smoke a cigarette and lie some more, because one of the biggest alternative rock acts of the 1990s will play at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo this summer.
A staple of Q101 and 93XRT airplay during the 1990s, the Stone Temple Pilots will perform at 9 p.m. Eastern June 1 at the Silver Creek Event Center at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, off the first Interstate 94 exit past the Michigan State Line.
The band is known for hits like "Interstate Love Song," "Creep," "Plush," "Vasoline" and "Big Empty." Lead singer Scott Weiland died in 2015 but had been kicked out of STP two years earlier.
"Unpredictability has shaped the Grammy-winning group since it emerged as one of the best-selling bands of the 1990s," Four Winds said in a press release. "More than 25 years later, the band is reborn once again on its seventh studio album—its first with singer Jeff Gutt, a veteran of the Detroit music scene. Gutt joined STP founding members Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz on stage for the first time at the Troubadour in Los Angeles in 2016. The band began its current North American tour in 2018."
The Billboard chart-topping band from San Diego emerged on the national scene during the early 1990s as part of the grunge movement, along with acts like Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, and Temple of the Dog. Stone Temple Pilots, often known as STP, went on to sell more than 40 million albums worldwide but was plagued by well-publicized drama centering around Weiland's struggles with drug addiction.
Stone Temple Pilots were ubiquitous during the 1990s, featured on "MTV Unplugged," "Headbanger's Ball" and "The Crow" movie soundtrack. They won a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance in 1994.
The band broke up in 2002 but reunited in 2008 and released its seventh album, the self-titled "Stone Temple Pilots," last year.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. The show costs $35, plus fees.
For more information or tickets, visit FourWindsCasino.com or calling 800- 745-3000.