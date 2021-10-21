 Skip to main content
Storyteller to recount Edgar Allan Poe, H.P. Lovecraft and other Halloween classics
Grant Finch will share Halloween tales at Green Door Books.

 Joseph S. Pete

The professional storyteller and trained actor Grant Fitch will recite the work of Edgar Allan Poe and other horror authors at a local bookstore to get everyone in the Halloween spirit.

Fitch will give dramatic readings of "chilling horror classics" at 8 p.m. Friday at Green Door Books at 325 Main St. in downtown Hobart. Tickets for "An Evening with Grant Fitch" are $10.

The former children's librarian has worked as an actor for more than 20 years. He gives readings on stage of the work of classic literary figures like Mark Twain, O. Henry, James Thurber and Charles Dickens, often doing "A Christmas Carol."

His one-man performances have taken place at various venues across Northwest Indiana such as Tom Lounges' Record Bin in Michigan City, the Genesius Guild at First United Methodist Church in Hammond and 4th Street Theater in Chesterton.

His readings are especially popular around Christmas and Halloween when he reads the works of a variety of spooky authors like Stephen King and Roald Dahl.

On Friday, he will perform the work of Poe, H.P. Lovecraft, Alfred Hitchcock and other "creepy classics."

"Grant is a remarkable local actor who we especially love having around for thematic performances like this one," Green Door Books co-owner Nick Gloom said. "His ability to conjure such a sinister whimsy is perfect for the Halloween season."

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com by searching for "An Evening with Grant Fitch." Capacity is limited at the used bookstore, which sells most books for $1.

For more information, call 219-945-3656, visit https://greendoorhobart.com/ or go to https://www.facebook.com/greendoorbooks/.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

