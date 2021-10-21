Storyteller to recount Edgar Allan Poe, H.P. Lovecraft and other Halloween classics

The professional storyteller and trained actor Grant Fitch will recite the work of Edgar Allan Poe and other horror authors at a local bookstore to get everyone in the Halloween spirit.

Fitch will give dramatic readings of "chilling horror classics" at 8 p.m. Friday at Green Door Books at 325 Main St. in downtown Hobart. Tickets for "An Evening with Grant Fitch" are $10.

The former children's librarian has worked as an actor for more than 20 years. He gives readings on stage of the work of classic literary figures like Mark Twain, O. Henry, James Thurber and Charles Dickens, often doing "A Christmas Carol."

His one-man performances have taken place at various venues across Northwest Indiana such as Tom Lounges' Record Bin in Michigan City, the Genesius Guild at First United Methodist Church in Hammond and 4th Street Theater in Chesterton.

His readings are especially popular around Christmas and Halloween when he reads the works of a variety of spooky authors like Stephen King and Roald Dahl.

On Friday, he will perform the work of Poe, H.P. Lovecraft, Alfred Hitchcock and other "creepy classics."