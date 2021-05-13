Studio 659 returns under new management, with new art show

A longtime art gallery in downtown Whiting is returning under new management with a new exhibit highlighting art created during the coronavirus pandemic.

Studio 659 at 1413 119th St. is relaunching with the exhibit "Pandemic," which will feature 35 works of art local artists created during lockdown.

Arts Alive, a nonprofit that's promoted arts and culture in Whiting for more than 25 years, has taken over operations of the more-than-a-decade-old gallery. The organization also supports art shows at Calumet College, the Whiting Symphony, the Marian Theater Guild and art programs at local schools.

“Arts Alive has a core group of women who have been a part of this organization for years and helped build it to what it is today,” Vice President Kathleen Ulm said. “We have steadily been bringing on new members over the past two years which sets us up quite perfectly to take on Studio 659 and we are ready to go.”

The new exhibit, which is free and family-friendly, features a variety of media, both from seasoned artists and people who learned to paint, crochet or make jewelry during quarantine.