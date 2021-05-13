Studio 659 returns under new management, with new art show

A longtime art gallery in downtown Whiting is returning under new management with a new exhibit highlighting art created during the coronavirus pandemic.
Studio 659 at 1413 119th St. is relaunching with the exhibit "Pandemic," which will feature 35 works of art local artists created during lockdown.
Arts Alive, a nonprofit that's promoted arts and culture in Whiting for more than 25 years, has taken over operations of the more-than-a-decade-old gallery. The organization also supports art shows at Calumet College, the Whiting Symphony, the Marian Theater Guild and art programs at local schools.
“Arts Alive has a core group of women who have been a part of this organization for years and helped build it to what it is today,” Vice President Kathleen Ulm said. “We have steadily been bringing on new members over the past two years which sets us up quite perfectly to take on Studio 659 and we are ready to go.”
The new exhibit, which is free and family-friendly, features a variety of media, both from seasoned artists and people who learned to paint, crochet or make jewelry during quarantine.
“We are proud to have some renowned artists in this show from South Bend, painter Lea Goldman, Chicago artist T.C. English-Dumont, Michigan collage artist Jennifer Gatz and gallery owner Jaime Mustaine from Columbus, Indiana," Ulm said. “We also are proud to showcase local artists such as Joanna Dornick, Griffith, who does amazing found object art that will blow your mind and Rosemary Peckler of, Chicago's East Side, who is a talented crochet artist. It's really a must-see of unique artists.”
Opening night for the "Pandemic" group show takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 4. Attendees can meet some of the artists whose work is on display and enjoy light refreshments.
The show will run through July 10.
It can be viewed from 2 through 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Masks are required.
For more information, find Studio 659 on Facebook, email Studio65@aol.com or call Kathleen Ulm at 219-242-4422.