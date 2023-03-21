Come sail away to see rock legends Styx at Hard Rock Live in an upcoming show this fall.

The rock band from Chicago known for its power ballads will perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue on Friday, Oct. 13. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Styx started in 1972 and has played in a number of styles over the years including hard rock, soft rock, prog rock, arena rock and hard rock. It's had many hits over the years, including "Mr. Roboto," "Come Sale Away," "Babe," "Lady," "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights," "Renegade" and "Too Much Time on My Hands."

Styx was especially commercially popular in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when it released four straight multiplatinum albums that sold at least two million copies.

The band currently consists of James “JY” Young, Tommy Shaw, Chuck Panozzo, Todd Sucherman, Lawrence Gowan and Ricky Phillips.

The band will soon release its 17th album, "Crash of the Crown." The new record was written before the pandemic and recorded during the pandemic.

“Absolutely no obstacles were going to get in the way of how we approached creating this album,” Shaw said. “And everything came out exactly the way we wanted to hear it.”

In 2017, Styx released its 16th studio album, "The Mission." The band's first album in 14 years trended on several billboard charts and was hailed by some critics as "a masterpiece."

Tickets for the 21+ show start at $69.50. It's all reserved seating.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.