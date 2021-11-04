Success at competitive poker requires complex approach

The combination of skill, strategy, competitive spirit and cerebral input it takes to play the game successfully just may place poker in a sporting category all its own.

Every hand that makes up a poker game or a tournament is a competition all its own. Every hand has a beginning and an end. There are winners and there are losers.

It's the combination of those decisions combined with the multitude of strategic layers involved in getting there which determine the ultimate outcome.

The mechanics of the game create the tempo for the playing experience. The subtleties which revolve around timing and decision making are what give it life.

In tournament poker, just as in team or individual sports competition, success seems to feed on success, or better yet, a position of strength.

The bigger your stack of chips, the more daring you can be and the more gambles you can take. The damage created by mistakes is minimized by the cushion you enjoy over your opponents.

Conservative play, or playing with "scared money", dilutes the disciplined, tactical behavior that is required to succeed consistently under tournament conditions. One mistake can spell defeat.