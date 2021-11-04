Success at competitive poker requires complex approach

The combination of skill, strategy, competitive spirit and cerebral input it takes to play the game successfully just may place poker in a sporting category all its own.
Every hand that makes up a poker game or a tournament is a competition all its own. Every hand has a beginning and an end. There are winners and there are losers.
It's the combination of those decisions combined with the multitude of strategic layers involved in getting there which determine the ultimate outcome.
The mechanics of the game create the tempo for the playing experience. The subtleties which revolve around timing and decision making are what give it life.
In tournament poker, just as in team or individual sports competition, success seems to feed on success, or better yet, a position of strength.
The bigger your stack of chips, the more daring you can be and the more gambles you can take. The damage created by mistakes is minimized by the cushion you enjoy over your opponents.
Conservative play, or playing with "scared money", dilutes the disciplined, tactical behavior that is required to succeed consistently under tournament conditions. One mistake can spell defeat.
Failure in poker feeds on impulsiveness and desperation. When you are compelled to gamble big on one hand to get back in the game, hoping that luck will be on your side instead of relying on skill and strategy, you set yourself up for failure.
The general consensus of opinion among poker experts is that the biggest mistake players make is playing too many hands.
Waiting for the opportune moments and then striking while the iron is hot gives credence to the genuine philosophy behind winning poker.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: A reminder about the property’s “Pick Six” promotion taking place every Saturday through Nov. 27. Visit any mychoice® promotional kiosk on the days of the promotion to activate your random picks starting at 10 a.m. The drawings will be held at noon, 3, 6, and 9 p.m. Match six numbers and win $10,000 cash, match five numbers and win $1,500 mycash® match four numbers and win $200 mycash®, match three numbers and win $75 mycash®, and match two numbers and win $25 mycash®. Prizes must be claimed by 11 p.m.
BLUE CHIP: The highly anticipated new stadium gaming concept that has been under development recently opened on the casino floor at the Michigan City property. It’s a dedicated dealer-assisted electronic table game experience that is sweeping the nation. The technology is the property of Interblock, known worldwide in the industry as a leading developer and supplier of luxury electronic table gaming products. It affords guests the opportunity to play table games from the comfort and convenience of their seat.
The user-friendly game interface is composed of 18 stations with high-definition LCD displays with a live-dealt blackjack and roulette option, video single-hand and multi-hand blackjack complete with side bets, and automated craps with all the traditional wagers and proposition bets of the live game. The dealer-assist and live tables permit players to place wagers through their play stations while the dealer conducts the game on the table.
The complimentary entertainment at Rocks Lounge starts on Friday (Nov. 5) with The Crawpuppies and their take on music ranging from The Rolling Stones to Black Crowes starting at 9:30 p.m. On Saturday (Nov. 6) it’ll be the Carlos Ramos Band playing pop, rock and disco beginning at 9 p.m. Whiskey & Harmony will perform a Sunday (Nov. 7) matinee starting at 3 p.m. with classic and contemporary country hits.
FOUR WINDS: The third significant slot windfall in less than a month’s time at the New Buffalo destination rang up last week for a guest from Lawrence, Michigan, who collected a $494,526.62 progressive jackpot on a two-dollar wager on Everi’s “The Mask®”, a game themed on New Line Cinema’s 1994 hit comedy. The Mask® is a component of gaming manufacturer Everi’s premium video series that has bonus features where players can experience memorable scenes and music from the film of the same name.
Start earning entries for the “Great Genesis” giveaway which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, from noon to 10 p.m. (ET) at all Four Winds Casinos locations. The two grand prize Genesis G80 vehicles will be awarded at the 3 and 9 p.m. drawings. There will be over $26,000 in cash and instant credit/free play given away in hourly drawings, including two $5,000 cash winners at 10 p.m. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotion by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds destination. Earn additional entries playing slots and table games.
A topping off ceremony was held last week for the construction of the 23-story hotel tower at Four Winds South Bend. When complete it will include 317 hotel rooms including 83 suites. There will also be a spa, convention area, meeting space, a ballroom, lounge, bar & grille, and an outdoor roof-top swimming pool. “The expansion of Four Winds South Bend is one of our most ambitious projects to date,” said Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos. “The expanded resort will offer amenities and an entertainment experience that is not currently available in South Bend and Northwest Indiana.”
HARD ROCK: The Mike Wheeler Band makes a return appearance to the Council Oak Bar Stage on Friday (Nov. 5), while DJ Lil John will take over the venue on Saturday (Nov. 6). Both performances start at 8 p.m. Meanwhile over at the Hard Rock Café Stage look for Cowboy Jukebox, Chicago’s own five-piece country rock party band, to play Top 40 country hits through the decades on Friday (Nov. 5), followed on Saturday (Nov. 6) by 7th Heaven, a band which has released over 800 original songs. Both of these shows will start at 9 p.m.
Hats off to executives from the Gary property who celebrated National First Responders Day on Thursday of last week by donating two Ford F150 pickup trucks to the Gary Police Department and two Ford F150 pickup trucks to the Gary Fire Department.
HARRAHS JOLIET: The “Mad Mystery Multiplier” promotion will be held on Saturday (Nov. 6), giving Caesars Rewards players club members an opportunity to swipe their cards at a promotional kiosk to reveal a mystery Reward Credit multiplier of up to 100-times. The activation period is from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. and the earning period is from 7 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.
HORSESHOE: The Hammond property will be celebrating Veteran’s Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, with a patriotic Caesars Rewards T-shirt giveaway for current service men and women and military veterans in recognition of their continued service and sacrifice. Just present a valid military ID at the promotions center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to receive a shirt.
Gallery: Gary's Hard Rock Casino groundbreaking
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Gary leaders set sights high with 20-year vision
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Gallery
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.