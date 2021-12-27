Sugar Ray to play free New Year's Eve show at Hard Rock Casino

If you just want to fly, clear your plans on New Year's Eve.

Sugar Ray will play a free New Year's Eve concert at the Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

The popular 1990s band will play with lead singer Mark McGrath at 10:45 p.m. at the casino at 5400 W. 29th Ave. just off the Borman Expressway in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood. Run Forrest Run will open at 8:30 p.m.

The band founded by McGrath and lead guitarist Rodney Sheppard has sold 10 million records and millions of concert tickets. Sugar Ray has scored four to 10 songs and racked up hundreds of millions of streams.

"1994’s Lemonade & Brownies took the guys around the world and earned cult classic status for its frenetic and unpredictable hybrid. It set the stage for 'Floored' in 1997," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The latter’s immortal lead single 'Fly' (featuring Super Cat) made them a household name. 21 years down the road, Post Malone incorporated 'Fly' in 'Sugar Wraith' on the triple-platinum beerbongs & Bentleys. Helmed by Grammy Award-winning producer David Kahne, 'Floored' earned the band’s first gold plaque and eventually went double-platinum."