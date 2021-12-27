Sugar Ray to play free New Year's Eve show at Hard Rock Casino

If you just want to fly, clear your plans on New Year's Eve.
Sugar Ray will play a free New Year's Eve concert at the Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.
The popular 1990s band will play with lead singer Mark McGrath at 10:45 p.m. at the casino at 5400 W. 29th Ave. just off the Borman Expressway in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood. Run Forrest Run will open at 8:30 p.m.
The band founded by McGrath and lead guitarist Rodney Sheppard has sold 10 million records and millions of concert tickets. Sugar Ray has scored four to 10 songs and racked up hundreds of millions of streams.
"1994’s Lemonade & Brownies took the guys around the world and earned cult classic status for its frenetic and unpredictable hybrid. It set the stage for 'Floored' in 1997," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The latter’s immortal lead single 'Fly' (featuring Super Cat) made them a household name. 21 years down the road, Post Malone incorporated 'Fly' in 'Sugar Wraith' on the triple-platinum beerbongs & Bentleys. Helmed by Grammy Award-winning producer David Kahne, 'Floored' earned the band’s first gold plaque and eventually went double-platinum."
McGrath went on to become a celebrity who co-hosted "Extra" and appeared on several television shows, as well as one of the Sharknade movies. Sugar Ray continued to enjoy commercial success.
"Two years later, '14:59' bowed in the Top 20 of the Billboard Top 200, went triple-platinum, and gave us 'Someday,' 'Falls Apart,' and their second #1 'Every Morning.'" Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "In 2001, Sugar Ray crashed the Top 200 at #6 as 'When It’s Over' staked out a spot on the charts. It added another platinum plaque to their walls. Enjoying a renaissance, Sugar Ray headlined the Under the Sun Tour 2013 through 2015."
Though at the height of its commercial popularity and radio airplay during the 1990s alternative music era, the band continues to release new music.
"They inked a deal with BMG in 2019 and dropped their seventh full-length, 'Lil Yachty,'" Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "In addition to features from Rolling Stone and Billboard, NPR claimed, 'The Newport Beach natives returned to their signature uplifting and airy rock sound.' It only set the stage for more touring and music. No matter how much everything changes, we’ve got Sugar Ray forever."
A New Year's countdown will take place just before midnight.
For more information, visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com or call (219) 228-2383.