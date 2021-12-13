Sullair acquires Salt Lake City-based distributor

Michigan City-based air compressor manufacturer Sullair continues to grow.

Sullair, one of LaPorte County's major employers since its founding in 1965, acquired its Salt Lake City-based distributor Compressor-Pump & Service for an undisclosed sum. All 33 Compressor-Pump & Service workers will now become Sullair employees.

Compressor-Pump & Service was an independent Sullair distributor since 1991, selling and serving compressors, blowers, pumps, vacuum pumps and other equipment. Now it has become Sullair's second company-owned distributor.

“CPS is a loyal and long-time Sullair distributor with a commanding market share,” said Sullair President & CEO John Randall. “We are committed to providing CPS customers with unwavering and uninterrupted support from Sullair, from the names and personnel to which our customers have grown accustomed.”

Compressor-Pump & Service is based at 3333 West 2400 South in Salt Lake City. It serves an 83-county territory that includes all or parts of Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Idaho and Wyoming that it will continue to cover under the new ownership.