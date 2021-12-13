Sullair acquires Salt Lake City-based distributor

Michigan City-based air compressor manufacturer Sullair continues to grow.
Sullair, one of LaPorte County's major employers since its founding in 1965, acquired its Salt Lake City-based distributor Compressor-Pump & Service for an undisclosed sum. All 33 Compressor-Pump & Service workers will now become Sullair employees.
Compressor-Pump & Service was an independent Sullair distributor since 1991, selling and serving compressors, blowers, pumps, vacuum pumps and other equipment. Now it has become Sullair's second company-owned distributor.
“CPS is a loyal and long-time Sullair distributor with a commanding market share,” said Sullair President & CEO John Randall. “We are committed to providing CPS customers with unwavering and uninterrupted support from Sullair, from the names and personnel to which our customers have grown accustomed.”
Compressor-Pump & Service is based at 3333 West 2400 South in Salt Lake City. It serves an 83-county territory that includes all or parts of Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Idaho and Wyoming that it will continue to cover under the new ownership.
The company, which was founded in 1984, will continue under the same name and retain managing partners Rex Feller and Eric Nelson. It has customers in the mining, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor, military and other industries.
“With nearly 40 years in the business, we’ve supported companies large and small with their compressed air needs,” said Feller. “We are proud of what we’ve achieved so far but it’s time for the company to begin its next chapter. CPS’ legacy of providing superior compressed air sales and service capabilities will continue as it becomes part of the Sullair family.”