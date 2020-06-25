Summer Fun: Virtual and live entertainment opportunities abound in Region and Chicagoland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As more parks, venues, museums and other attractions start to open up throughout the Region and Chicagoland, entertainment fans will have lots more to enjoy.

Whether you'd like to listen to a live band, watch a virtual theatrical production or head to an outdoor venue for a number of activities, there's much to choose from in the area.

The following list includes a sample of entertainment to enjoy as we head into the summer.

•Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago

The Pier's Wave Wall Wax will feature the music of DJ Mwelwa from 5 to 7 p.m. June 27.

The Fourth of July will be celebrated at the Pier from 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4. There will be free live music in the Miller Lite Beer Garden, boat rides along the lake and outdoor dining experiences. There will not be fireworks, however.

The Polk Bros Park, Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion, Pier Park, Crystal Gardens, Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion and other areas will be open.

Guests must wear a face mask and maintain proper social distancing.