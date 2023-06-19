"She Said, He Said" podcast: Summer vacation time for kids! Now what? We share ideas.

Episode 19: With summer now officially upon us and schools no longer serving as part-time babysitters for students of every age, parents are already scrambling for new ideas to keep their kids and teens from repeatedly sighing, “I’M BORED” for the next two months, or wasting the most beautiful season of the year by staring into electronic screens all day.

Karen and Jerry, who are resourceful parents of four kids, offer listeners and viewers proven summertime activities as well as a few creative ones from a professional fun-seeker who’s written a book on this topic. Most of their ideas are free or inexpensive, yet guaranteed to engage kids, make long-lasting memories, or at least boastful social media posts.

