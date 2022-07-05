Summertet Brass Quintet, Founders Philharmonic Pops Orchestra to play the Amphitheatre at Founder’s Park

The Summertet Brass Quintet and the new Founders Philharmonic Pops Orchestra will play at the Amphitheatre at Founder’s Park in Portage Sunday.

Portage LIVE!’s "Second Summer Sunday” concert will take place from 3-9 p.m. at the venue at 2545 Founder’s Parkway in Portage. It's a free concert with food trucks and a beer garden.

"The afternoon kicks off with a 3 p.m. performance by the Summertet Brass Quintet. This local (and not so local) brass quintet started with a group of friends in 2013 playing at local hospitals during the holiday season and has since developed an annual free concert to share the yuletide spirit," Publicity Chair Debra Silvert said. "The quintet includes Cliff Somers (trumpet), Mike Schwuchow (trumpet), Allie Bodza (horn), Aaron Lugo (trombone), and Matt Mudd (tuba). Kristina Greene (trumpet) is a regular guest musician of the group. In addition to the Summertet Brass Quintet, each member plays in various other bands and orchestras throughout the state and country. Their July 10 repertoire will include patriotic music, ragtime, Disney tunes, movie music and more."

At 5 p.m. Quinlan & Fabish Music Company will host an Instrument Petting Zoo for kids. Children can play with and try out a wide variety of string, woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. They can take photos with everything from a piccolo to a tuba.

"At 7 pm, you’ll thrill to the inaugural performance of the Portage Founders Philharmonic Pops Orchestra under the direction of conductor Benjamin Leonard-White," Silvert said. "This 48-piece orchestra will open its concert with Journey’s Greatest Hits followed by a plethora of popular favorites, concluding with the inspiring New World Symphony by Dvorak."

Portage LIVE also will host Bands Big and Small, from 3 – 9 p.m. on Aug. 14 at Founders Park.

For more information, visit portagelive.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.