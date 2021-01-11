 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunrise shot takes home top photography honors
urgent

Sunrise shot takes home top photography honors

{{featured_button_text}}
Sunset shot takes home top photography honors

This sunrise photo by Kevin Kuchler, of Channahon, taken at Lake Renwick in Plainfield, won first place in December’s portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest. 

 Provided

A photo by Kevin Kuchler, of Channahon, of the sun rising over Lake Renwick Preserve in Plainfield took home top honors in the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest.

Kuchler often visits the preserves early in the morning as he loves photographing sunrises and the wildlife.

"I love taking sunset or sunrise photos, but mostly sunrise because you can catch some pretty awesome birds that early in the morning too,” he said.

He's drawn to shooting landscapes while hiking the preserves.

"Walking in a forest with the birds and the quietness is relaxing," he said. "I also love sharing my photos on social media for others to see how beautiful our state and our county is. I think sometimes people forget that we have some amazing scenery here, sometimes it just takes a little longer to find."

He's been taking photos in the preserves since 2010.

"I have been entering the contest for the last few years now, not sure when I started but it feels like it's been a long time," he said. "It has come such a long way and it is awesome to see the submissions rise every year."

In 2020, a total of 467 people submitted a record number of 1,092 photo entries to the Forest Preserve's photo contests.

Honorable mentions in December went to Evi Kempf, of Naperville, for a photo of a path surrounded by golden vegetation at Lake Renwick; Eileen Capodice, of Minooka, for a picture of a soaring eagle clutching a fish at Rock Run Rookery in Joliet; Mark Hanna, of Romeoville, for an image of bullfrogs in a pond at Lockport Prairie in Lockport Township; and Tyler Paul, of Wilmington, for a photo of a squirrel in a tree trunk at McKinley Woods in Channahon.

People can enter the contest at Facebook.com/WillCoForests for a chance to win gift cards.

For more information, visit Flickr.com/WillCoForests or ReconnectWithNature.org.

Region restaurants that closed in 2020

Region restaurants that closed in 2020
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Swiss freeskier reaches almost 56 mph for double front flip

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts