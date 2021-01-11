Sunrise shot takes home top photography honors

A photo by Kevin Kuchler, of Channahon, of the sun rising over Lake Renwick Preserve in Plainfield took home top honors in the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest.

Kuchler often visits the preserves early in the morning as he loves photographing sunrises and the wildlife.

"I love taking sunset or sunrise photos, but mostly sunrise because you can catch some pretty awesome birds that early in the morning too,” he said.

He's drawn to shooting landscapes while hiking the preserves.

"Walking in a forest with the birds and the quietness is relaxing," he said. "I also love sharing my photos on social media for others to see how beautiful our state and our county is. I think sometimes people forget that we have some amazing scenery here, sometimes it just takes a little longer to find."

He's been taking photos in the preserves since 2010.

"I have been entering the contest for the last few years now, not sure when I started but it feels like it's been a long time," he said. "It has come such a long way and it is awesome to see the submissions rise every year."