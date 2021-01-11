Sunrise shot takes home top photography honors

A photo by Kevin Kuchler, of Channahon, of the sun rising over Lake Renwick Preserve in Plainfield took home top honors in the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest.
Kuchler often visits the preserves early in the morning as he loves photographing sunrises and the wildlife.
"I love taking sunset or sunrise photos, but mostly sunrise because you can catch some pretty awesome birds that early in the morning too,” he said.
He's drawn to shooting landscapes while hiking the preserves.
"Walking in a forest with the birds and the quietness is relaxing," he said. "I also love sharing my photos on social media for others to see how beautiful our state and our county is. I think sometimes people forget that we have some amazing scenery here, sometimes it just takes a little longer to find."
He's been taking photos in the preserves since 2010.
"I have been entering the contest for the last few years now, not sure when I started but it feels like it's been a long time," he said. "It has come such a long way and it is awesome to see the submissions rise every year."
In 2020, a total of 467 people submitted a record number of 1,092 photo entries to the Forest Preserve's photo contests.
Honorable mentions in December went to Evi Kempf, of Naperville, for a photo of a path surrounded by golden vegetation at Lake Renwick; Eileen Capodice, of Minooka, for a picture of a soaring eagle clutching a fish at Rock Run Rookery in Joliet; Mark Hanna, of Romeoville, for an image of bullfrogs in a pond at Lockport Prairie in Lockport Township; and Tyler Paul, of Wilmington, for a photo of a squirrel in a tree trunk at McKinley Woods in Channahon.
People can enter the contest at Facebook.com/WillCoForests for a chance to win gift cards.
For more information, visit Flickr.com/WillCoForests or ReconnectWithNature.org.