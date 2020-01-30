Super Bowl Fun and Food: Festivities will be held at various locales in Region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

• Big Game Party, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. Visit caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. There will be a free viewing party for the Super Bowl in The Venue. The game will be projected on a 60-foot screen. Doors open at 3 p.m with Kick off at 5:30 p.m. Guests will have a chance to win prizes. Drinks and food will be available for purchase.

• Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City. Visit bluechipcasino.com. Guests may watch the action of the Big Game while dining at The Game at Blue Chip. There are wall-to-wall TVs to enjoy. The Game's menu stars a variety of goodies including burgers, hot dogs, ribs, sandwiches and other dishes. February's featured burger at the restaurant is the Italian Beef Burger, which is an Angus beef patty topped with Italian beef, giardiniera, provolone, tri-colored peppers and garlic aioli served on a brioche bun for $13.50. The eatery has 34 beers on tap and more.

• Bottoms Up Bar and Grill, 1696 Thornton-Lansing Road, Lansing. Call 708-418-3877. Diners may watch the Super Bowl at Bottoms Up. Pizza specials will be available in addition to various items from the regular menu. The restaurant's regular menu stars everything from burgers and wings, to sandwiches, lake perch, salads and more. Drink specials will be offered, included loaded Bloody Marys, various Martinis and more.