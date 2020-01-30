Super Bowl Fun and Food: Festivities will be held at various locales in Region

Enjoy the excitement of Super Bowl LIV by gathering for Big Game festivities and food at various Region restaurants, bars and venues.
As fans watch the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs battle for Super Bowl honors in Miami on Feb. 2, there will be many places to share the party atmosphere with other fans in the area.
Various restaurants will show the Super Bowl on TV screens set up around the eateries while guests may order from regular or special menus for the popular event.
Take a look at the following list of places offering Super Bowl screenings and/or festivities. This list is just a sample of what's available in the Region.
• Ameristar Casino, 777 Ameristar Blvd., East Chicago. Visit Ameristar.com or call 219-378-3000. A full menu of favorites stars at the casino's sports bar, Stadium. The menu has American fare such as Colossal Wings, Loaded Baked Potato Soup, Pub-Style Fish and Chips and St. Louis Ribs. More than 30 flat-screen TVs are located around the restaurant.
• Annual Football Party at St. Patrick Hall at St. Michael Church, 1 E. Wilhelm St., Schererville. Doors open at 3 p.m. On the agenda will be food, casino games, beer and wine. Football squares are also featured. A buffet will be served a half hour before the Big Game. HD TVs will be set up to watch the Super Bowl. Raffle tickets will be available. Football party tickets are $25; $30 at the door. Must be 21 to attend. Super Raffle Tickets cost $50. Call 219-322-4505.
• Big Game Party, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. Visit caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. There will be a free viewing party for the Super Bowl in The Venue. The game will be projected on a 60-foot screen. Doors open at 3 p.m with Kick off at 5:30 p.m. Guests will have a chance to win prizes. Drinks and food will be available for purchase.
• Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City. Visit bluechipcasino.com. Guests may watch the action of the Big Game while dining at The Game at Blue Chip. There are wall-to-wall TVs to enjoy. The Game's menu stars a variety of goodies including burgers, hot dogs, ribs, sandwiches and other dishes. February's featured burger at the restaurant is the Italian Beef Burger, which is an Angus beef patty topped with Italian beef, giardiniera, provolone, tri-colored peppers and garlic aioli served on a brioche bun for $13.50. The eatery has 34 beers on tap and more.
• Bottoms Up Bar and Grill, 1696 Thornton-Lansing Road, Lansing. Call 708-418-3877. Diners may watch the Super Bowl at Bottoms Up. Pizza specials will be available in addition to various items from the regular menu. The restaurant's regular menu stars everything from burgers and wings, to sandwiches, lake perch, salads and more. Drink specials will be offered, included loaded Bloody Marys, various Martinis and more.
• Michel's Sports Eatery, 8209 Wicker Ave., St. John. Call 219-365-1525. Televisions are featured on the premises. The eatery offers free pizza during halftime. Among items on the regular menu are burgers, various appetizers, salads, chicken wings and more. Drink specials will also be available including $10 Domestic buckets and $6 Bloody Marys.
• White Rhino Bar and Grill, 101 E. Joliet St., Dyer. Call 219-864-9200. Diners may watch the Super Bowl at White Rhino. The restaurant's menu features dishes such as calamari, mini burgers, Buffalo wings, sandwiches, pasta and more. A full bar is available as well.
• Ultimate Game Event, Patrician Banquets, 410 E. U.S. 30, Schererville. Tri-town Safety Village presents this event. Doors open at 3 p.m. There will be food from chef Harry Karahalios from 3:30 p.m. through the 3rd quarter, a cash bar, pull tabs and drinks. Football squares will be available for $10. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, call 219-865-9600.
