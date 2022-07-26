'Superstar' performer enjoys the kitchen art

Singer/actor Aaron LaVigne usually finds some time in his busy schedule to step into the kitchen.

"It just depends whether I'm on tour," LaVigne said about what determines how much time he spends engaged in the culinary art.

LaVigne is currently portraying Jesus on the national tour of "Jesus Christ Superstar" which continues to July 31 at Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago. Visit BroadwayIn Chicago.com.

"I usually subscribe to a pretty basic diet," he said adding his diet largely consists of protein, veggies, grains and other healthy fare.

LaVigne said when he's at home in New York City he's had the opportunity to have his own garden which he said he had for quite some time.

"Every season I experimented with new things to grow," he said. Among produce in his garden were various vegetables, tomatoes and other items.

Though he likes to cook, LaVigne said "I can't bake."

"I enjoy the process (of cooking)," he added. "I got into it when I was young. My mother always cooked and I always asked questions," he said.

He learned how to make a variety of recipes from her including Bolognese.

"I also like to grill," the actor said. Chicken, steak and various veggies are among favorite items he grills.

"Grilled vegetables are great especially if you're pulling stuff out of the garden," LaVigne said.

The actor said when he's home he'll often do a lot of meal prep at the beginning of the week. "If I'm not doing a show, I'll cook about two to three times a week."

When LaVigne goes out to eat, he said he'll look for regional specialties.

"It depends on if a city is noted for something," he said. In Kansas City, that would be BBQ where as Texas might be Tex-Mex and Chicago would be pizza.

LaVigne hails from Cincinnati and he noted the city "is known for its chili."

The following recipe for a healthy smoothie is from LaVigne.

"Almost" Daily Smoothie

1 large, fresh banana

1/4 cup blueberries

1/4 cup raspberries

1/2 cup raw spinach

1 level scoop whey protein Isolate Vanilla

1/4 cup sliced, raw carrots

1/4 cup fat-free yogurt

Handful of ice

DIRECTIONS: Add the ice and blend all ingredients until smooth.