Swale Music Fest returning to Michigan City's Uptown Arts District

Get ready to rock.
The Swale Music Fest is returning this summer for a second year to downtown Michigan City.
The music festival at the Charles R. Westcott Park of Michigan City's Uptown Arts District will feature both local and national acts who perform in various genres. The daylong festival will run from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8.
At least 26 acts will perform at The Swale Music Fest. The lineup announced so far include Pinc Louds, a New York City-based act whose style has been described as a "magical, whimsical blend of anti-folk, rock, punk, and something wild and theatrical," Chicago-based R&B artist Jordanna who was previously in the riot-grrrl group Glamour Hotline, and Cincinnati-based Lung, whose drummer Daisy Caplan played in Foxy Shazam and Babe Rage.
The Michigan City Street Main Street Association, which is organizing the concert in the Uptown Arts District, said "23 more eccentric acts," have yet to be announced.
Early release tickets have gone on sale for $8.55 a piece through Jan. 11. Tickets will cost $20 at the gate.
For more information or to buy tickets through Eventbrite, search for "Swale Music Fest" on Facebook.