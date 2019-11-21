Fresh from a series of shows down South with his internationally popular Steepwater Band, group guitarist, vocalist and primary songwriter Jeff Massey will perform solo this Sunday at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart.
Massey will be promoting his recently released debut solo CD "From The Highway To The Show" on Diamond Day Records.
"Last year, the band took a little break from non-stop touring and I took advantage of that time to go into the studio," said Massey. "I do solo acoustic shows when I'm not playing shows with the band and I always wanted to get a record that represented that, so I did stripped down recordings at Shirk Studio in Chicago which is a fantastic place with great ambiance for acoustic music in particular. I basically was just sitting on a stool with a bunch of acoustics (guitars) and a bunch of different microphones around me and just played a bunch of stripped down versions of Steepwater songs and some new songs and just some cover songs that I like in general. After doing a lot of that, I sifted through what I'd done and put out this album."
The album is currently available for download and all the regular music retail sites and also as a very nicely packaged and illustrated tri-fold, physical CD (via the internet and at live shows). More: steepwater.com or facebook.com/jeffwmassey.
The trio of incredibly tasty covers that ultimately made it onto Jeff's 12-song album are Muddy Waters' "Rollin' And Tumblin' and "I Can't Be Satisfied," Bob Dylan's "Don't Think Twice It's Alright," and Neil Young's "Human Highway," all of which Massey totally makes his own.
Songs from "From The Highway To The Show" will anchor Massey's 4-6 p.m. free performance at The Record Bin. Steepwater and Massey fans unable to attend, can listen to the live performance in real time as it is broadcast via the store's in-house " Vintage Lounge" internet radio channel, carried on RegionRadio.Live. The newly updated "app" for RegionRadio.Live is now available for free download on phones at one's "App Store" or "Play Store," or it can be heard live at RegionRadio.Live.
MUSIC NOTES
• Has it really been running for 463 weeks? Yep! Tonight is the 464th Weekly Thursday Acoustic Jam at Paul Henry's Art Gallery (416 Sibley Ave.) in Hammond. Singers and songwriters, poets, improv artists, dancers and fans thereof, are invited to attend and participate from 7-11 p.m. This is real acoustic music -- no amps, no mics, no electronics. Just raw front porch style music making by all ages of music makers. More: 219-678-5015.
• Singer-songwriter Mami Matsuda hosts an all ages 7 p.m. "open stage" tonight at Front Porch Music (505 E. Lincolnway) in Valparaiso. $3 to perform/$4 to attend. More: 219-464-4700 or frontporchmusic.com.
• Cousin Dave Neeley and his CD Jam Band -- purveyors of country, Southern rock and Americana blues -- will once again host their "open stage" on Friday from 7-11 p.m. at the Lowell Town Pub (214 E. Commercial Ave.) in Lowell. No cost. More: 219-690-1947.
• NWI acoustic duo Jukebox Heroes perform an 8 p.m. set of ALL styles of music (hence their name) on Friday at American Legion Post # 502 (429 W 750 N) in South Haven for the hall's weekly "Friday Night LIVE" concert series. More: 219-759-2121.
• NWI country/pop singer-songwriter LeAnn Stutler messaged "Local Scene" to remind area music fans that she will officially release physical copies of her first full length CD, "Keeps Gettin' Better," this Saturday with a CD celebration party and live acoustic performance of the new album in its entirety from 3-5:30 p.m. at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in Hobart. Light refreshments and pizza for fans will accompany the tunes. More: 219- 945-9511 or facebook.com/LeAnnStutler97.
• Chesterton's Jerica Paliga will bring what appears to be her traveling music package of local artists -- Nate Venturelli, Frank Ruvoli and Drinking On Sunday -- along with her as she headlines a show on Friday at Cheers (4660 147th St.) in Midlothian. More: facebook.com/JericaPaligaMusic.
• Those not looking for solos, duos or unplugged shows have options too. Amps will be on "11" this Saturday at Hobart Art Theatre (320 Main St.) in Hobart presents an 8 p.m. triple bill of heavy metal tributes with Metallica represented by Master of Puppets. Opening the show are Judas Priest tribute, Judas Rising, and the faux Pantera band, Sandblasted. General Admission Tickets: $10. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• Classic rock and pop music covers will be dished out for hometown fans by Highland's own veteran group, Got Issues, at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Highland's R Bar (9521 Indianapolis Blvd./Sir James Court). More: 219- 922-8008.
• Those looking to groove and dance in a subtler scene are recommended by this columnist to catch the Latin-Pop-Rock sounds of the highly entertaining trio, SANDBOX, when they give a 9 p.m. show on Saturday at Mark O's (435 Ridge Road) in Munster. More: 219- 836-2056.
• The Crawpuppies rock classic this Saturday at Two Bill's American Sports Tap & Grill (9201 E. 109th Ave.) in Crown Point. More: twobillstap.com 219- 663-9030.
• Longtime Region Elvis Presley tribute artist, Doug Church, performs a 7 p.m. salute to the rock king on Saturday at the Wanatah American Legion Post #403 (203 S. Washington St.) in Wanatah. Tickets for the 21 & Older show are $20. More: 219-405-9399 or 219-477-9642.
• Brian Carmona Band will rock Johnny's Tap (8050 Calumet Ave.) in Munster on Friday with an 8 p.m. show. Brian then leaves his self-named band at home this Saturday to perform a solo 8 p.m. acoustic concert at Bailey's Bar & Grill (15548 S. Cicero Ave.) in Oak Forest. More: facebook.com/briancband.
• The long awaited re-issuing of the original SKAFISH album is upon us. East Chicago music icon, Jim Skafish, the leader, writer and namesake of what many consider Chicago's first true punk band, has been laboring for nine months re-mastering the original tracks and fine-tuning packaging of his masterpiece debut in preparation for this long, long, long overdue re-release. From 1-3 p.m. Nov. 29, Jim Skafish will be in-studio at 89.1FM-Lakeshore Pulbic Radio for a special two-hour "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" program to discuss the album and showcase many of the first time on CD tracks from it.
• Tickets for the just booked "BRITBEAT: A MultiMedia Concert Journey Through Beatles Music" event at Hobart Art Theatre (320 Main St.) have gone on sale. Veteran classic rock group, Rocken Horse, will open the Dec. 21 date for the international touring group renown for its elaborate stage show and spot on costuming and stage settings that take audiences from the lads' early Cavern Club days to the final rooftop performance. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
