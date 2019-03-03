Spring, when the maple sap is flowing, is a sweet time to be in Indiana celebrating maple syrup-making.
Rich, sticky and the ultimate treat, maple syrup was the state’s first commercial crop dating back to Native Americans who taught early settlers how to tap maple trees — and this heritage is honored at many of the maple syrup festivals in the Region and state.
Each festival is unique, ranging from the National Maple Syrup Festival held at Story, a pre-Civil War village dating back to when Grover Cleveland was president (and if you can’t remember when that was, here’s a hint: 1851), to demonstrators dressed like French voyageurs stirring syrup in a large kettle over an open fire at Deep River County Park.
So, practice your pancake making and hit the road. If you plan it right, you can hit a new one almost every weekend for the next month or so.
March 2-3 and March 9-10
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends (CST)
Maple Sugar Time at Indiana Dunes National Park
Mineral Springs Road between U.S. Highway 20 and U.S. Highway 12
Porter
219-395-1882; nps.gov/indu; facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS
Cost: Free
A longtime Swedish settlement in the dunes, Chellberg Farm is now a living history site, and during Maple Sugar Time at Indiana Dunes National Park, the old farm ways for making maple syrup are on display.
Free tours led by park rangers explain the history of what was the first agricultural crop commercially produced in the state.
Over the centuries, processing maple syrup has changed, and demos show how Native Americans, early settlers and then the Chellberg family made syrup up until the 1930s before the farm was abandoned.
Activities are total-immersion and can include drilling a tap hole in a maple tree and shouldering a yoke to carry heavy wooden buckets filled with sap.
If you’re so inclined, you can buy maple syrup treats, learn how syrup is made today using the latest technology and even discover how to make it at home. The Chesterton Lion’s Club is selling tickets for a pancake breakfast.
March 9-10 and 17-18
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CST)
Maple Syrup Time at Deep River County Park
9410 Old Lincoln Highway
Hobart
219-769-7275; lakecountyparks.com
Cost: Free
Native Americans boiled the sap from maple trees in carved wooden logs, but after the arrival of Europeans who brought metal utensils with them, huge iron cauldrons suspended over an open fire were the way to do it.
Centuries later, demonstrators dressed as the French fur traders known as Voyageurs, follow the old ways at Deep River County Park in Hobart. Visitors get the chance to make their own maple syrup candies, learn about tapping trees to gather sap and listen to the voyageurs recount how maple syrup was first discovered.
For these French fur traders who braved the waters of Lake Michigan and all its tributaries no matter what time of year, maple syrup turned into sugar candies was more than a treat, it provided sustenance.
Stop by the Wood’s Historic Grist Mill, built in 1876, where the miller will be grinding grain into meal and flours, take time to watch "Maple Sugar Farmer," a half-hour video on the subject (there’s popcorn for sale, so it’s just like a real movie) and stop at the gift store to take home some maple syrup goodies.
March 2-3
8 a.m.-4 p.m. (EST)
Parke County Maple Fair, Parke County’s 4-H Fairgrounds
1472 N U.S. 41
Rockville, Indiana
Cost: Free
Known as the Covered Bridge Capital of the Midwest, Parke County in springtime as flowers first emerge is a lovely time to visit and made even better when it’s sugar time.
Visitors can pick up a map and get information at the county’s 4-H Fairgrounds in Rockville, the county seat, and then drive along the winding country roads, over and past covered bridges dating back to the mid-1800s to tour the maple sugar camps to watch syrup being produced; 60 gallons of sap, or sugar water, produces 1 gallon of syrup.
As an added plus, pancakes served with whole hog sausage and golden maple syrup are available all day at the fairgrounds and merchandise, including such maple products as candy, syrup and cookies as well as homemade preserves, baked goods and artisan crafts.
There’s also the Covered Bridge Art Association display featuring works by local artists and blacksmith demonstrations each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the blacksmithy located just behind the commercial building.
March 2-3
Salem Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival
Sugarbush Farm
321 North Garrison Hollow Road
Salem, Indiana
812-967-4491; lmsugarbush.com
Cost: Free parking and entry
Celebrating its 28th year, the Salem Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival in Salem, Indiana, offers tours of the 120-acre farm, demonstrations, and pancakes (forget the diet — maple syrup festivals usually mean pancakes hot off the griddle) served in the Sugarbush Dining Room along with maple barbecued ribs, chicken and pork chops. Breakfast is free for kids younger than 5.
Enjoy the live music and over 50 vendors including candle-making, crafts and food vendors and children’s game and activity centers. To connect to maple syrup's historic roots, there are both pioneer and Woodland Indian maple syrup-making demonstrations.
If the weather’s nice (or nice enough) you can go for a tractor-pulled wagon ride, make your way through a straw maze, slice a maple log with a cross-saw (you can brand it and take it home as a souvenir) and try your hand at tomahawk throwing.
Oh, in case you’re wondering, sugarbush means a stand of sugar maple trees.
March 2-3
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST)
National Maple Syrup Festival
Story Inn
6404 So. State Road 135
Nashville, Indiana
812-988—2273; nationalmaplesyrupfestival.com
Cost: Tickets to the main festival grounds are $10 for adults and free for children younger than 12. Tickets include admission for both days and are available online at www.browncounty.com/event/national-maple-syrup-festival/all/ or at the festival entrance gate.
For two days, the tiny pre-Civil War hamlet of Story, located about 10 miles south of Nashville, is again hosting the National Maple Syrup Festival with a wide range of activities. Story, once the most populated settlement in scenic Brown County, is now a destination.
The old general store built in 1916 is a locavore restaurant using much of what is grown in the surrounding gardens and orchards, and what were once homes, including the one on the hill overlooking the village built by Dr. George Story in 1851, are now guest quarters.
Tim Burton, of Maplewood Farm in nearby Medora, has transported his sugar shack to the grounds near Story’s 1890-era barn, and other Indiana maple syrup vendors will be on the premises as well.
There’s music and demonstrations, including one by members of the Delaware tribe who inhabited this land centuries ago.
There’s also the Sweet Victory Challenge baking contest (using maple syrup, of course), which is open to all to enter and Story chef de cuisine Eric Swanson is preparing a four-course maple-inspired dinner at 6 p.m. on Saturday night.
Among the vendors are Bear Wallow Distillery, iron work creations by artist Brad Cox of Cox Mill, and the Sisters from the Monastery of Immaculate Conception who will be selling their handmade German-style Springerle Cookies using a recipe and cookie presses brought over 140 years ago when members of this Benedictine order traveled from Bavaria to Ferdinand, Indiana.
April 26-28
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival
Downtown Wakarusa
100 W. Waterford St.
Wakarusa, Indiana
574-862-4344; wakarusachamber.com
Cost: Free
Tiny as it is, Wakarusa may be one of the sweetest towns in Northwest Indiana, achieving fame both for its maple syrup festival with its numerous activities including a 5K Run, parade, talent show, carnival rides, contests and tours — but also its much sought after Jumbo Jelly Beans, artisan jelly beans and nostalgic candies. All are sold at the historic Wakarusa Dime Store, which first opened as a department store in 1907.
