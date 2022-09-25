Sweet visit: Indiana counties star chocolate trail, fall fun

Like the children’s game Candyland but on steroids, Richmond/Wayne County’s Chocolate Trail takes visitors on a trip throughout the region, scoring points and prizes but even better, sampling chocolate treats.

It’s perfect for Sweetest Day, coming up this Oct. 15, but even if you can’t make it then, in Wayne County it’s chocolate year round.

It’s free and works like this. Request the free official passport which is sent by email or text or stop by the Welcome Center, 5701 National Road East, Richmond, Indiana and hit the road. There are 14 stops along the way. Check into five merchants and earn a Certified Chocolate Lover vinyl decal. Or visit 12 stops and receive a Certified Chocolate Lover T-shirt and earn a shout out on Richmond/Wayne County’s social media as a Certified Chocolate Trail Lover.

But let’s get down to chocolate. The trail takes chocolate aficionados to a variety of stops where there are goodies to sample. If you like a history with your favorite sweets, then check out one of the oldest candy stores in Indiana. That would be Abbott’s Candies, a go-to-sweet shop in Hagerstown since 1890 when William Clay Abbott, a successful candy salesman, decided to open a restaurant where the menu featured fried chicken, steak and pastries. Abbott also began selling his own delicious caramels, taffies, and ice cream. Through the years, Abbott added more and more confections to his offerings and though you won’t get fried chicken anymore, you can select from an assortment that includes chocolate with cream filled centers, Gismos (their version of chocolate, caramel and nut candies typically known as turtles), toffees, caramels and even sugar-free. If you’re thinking of visiting and want a tour, call ahead.

Ice cream lovers can get their fill at Ullery’s Homemade Ice Cream, Fountain Acres Amish Market and Today’s Harvest. At the latter, you can sample one of their chocolate donuts, chocolate iced donut instead. Either way, enjoy 10% off on one general merchandise item. Purchase one ounce of Blueberry Wine (a treat in itself) and receive a chocolate sample at A. R. Winery. There are brownies to sample at LisaCakes and Little Sheba’s Restaurant, both in Richmond. At Warm Glow Candle, receive a free votive candle. No, you can’t eat it but you’ll certainly enjoy the chocolate scent.

But chocolate isn’t all that’s on the agenda in Wayne County. The folks at the visitor’s center have put together a variety of itineraries including their Heartland Wine & Ale Trail (it’s name says it all) and the Enchanted Fairy Trail, a road trip to discover tiny fairies peeking out of windows, in doorways, dwelling in their fairyland settings or enjoying magical gardens.

Equally magical is the beautiful glass works of Louis Comfort Tiffany. Built in 1906, the Reid Center, formerly Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, not only has 62 of his windows—one of just a small number of churches in the country with all Tiffany windows, but the interior was designed by him as well.

Some trails overlap. Look for all things fairy at Abbott’s Candies or a fairy dwelling and garden along with four Tiffany windows made using a secret technique known as Favrile Glass at the Morrisson Reeves Library in Richmond.

Wayne County, with its Mural Trail, was honored by the Paint Quality Institute as one of America's Prettiest Painted Places. They can be found on Main Street in historic Cambridge City, which is known for its many antique shops, Downtown Richmond, and in Richmond's Historic Depot. While there, take a break at Roscoe’s, a cool space and cool concept in Richmond’s Historic Depot District. A high-end coffee bar as well as a wine and craft beer tap, Roscoe’s also has a creative menu with such fall beer libations as Ayinger Oktober Fest-Märzen and Guggenweizen, hard ciders like Apple Lantern, and seriously crafted coffees like their blue raspberry white chocolate latte. Check out their Facebook page for such happenings as Music Bingo, live music on the rooftop and even Rooftop Barre.

With fall colors exploding all around, head out to Thistlethwaite Falls, easily accessible and voted one of the top waterfalls in the state. Or visit Hoosier Hill, the highest point in Indiana. Okay, so it’s only 1,257 feet high, but still you can say you did it. In Richmond, stroll through the 194-acre Glen Miller Park.

If you’re thinking of spending the night, consider the Chocolate Trail getaway packages which besides overnight stays often features goodies that can include a wine/chocolate with souvenir wine glasses, chocolate treats from a local bakery, chocolate ice cream from a local ice cream parlor and home-made chocolate custard.

For more information, 800-828-8414 or visitrichmond.org