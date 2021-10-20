Swing band Black Market Trust to play Munster

The Black Market Trust, a high-energy and well-heeled swing band, will bring "intricate harmonies and Rat Pack-style comedy" to Munster next month.

The Los Angeles-based vocal jazz and traditional American pop group that claims to "combine the sounds of the legendary American crooners and vocal groups with the fire and energy of Gypsy Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt" will play at 7 p.m. Monday Nov. 8 at the Munster High School Auditorium.

Live On Stage, Inc. and Lakeshore Community Concerts are bringing in the "living room swing" act that's known for its "virtuosic playing, beautiful harmonies and fun interaction with the crowd,” according to PBS.

"The band, made up of five world-class musicians, has toured the world extensively and performed on some of the world’s biggest stages and with some of the most renowned artists in musical history," organizers said in a press release. "Merging their love of everything from The Mills Brothers to The Beach Boys, Sinatra to Lennon/McCartney, their performances feature reimagined staples from the Great American Songbook in their unique, organically created sound that is daring, fresh and exciting yet somehow still familiar and inviting."