Swing band Black Market Trust to play Munster
urgent

Black Market Trust will play at the Munster High School Auditorium.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Black Market Trust, a high-energy and well-heeled swing band, will bring "intricate harmonies and Rat Pack-style comedy" to Munster next month.

The Los Angeles-based vocal jazz and traditional American pop group that claims to "combine the sounds of the legendary American crooners and vocal groups with the fire and energy of Gypsy Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt" will play at 7 p.m. Monday Nov. 8 at the Munster High School Auditorium.

Live On Stage, Inc. and Lakeshore Community Concerts are bringing in the "living room swing" act that's known for its "virtuosic playing, beautiful harmonies and fun interaction with the crowd,” according to PBS.

"The band, made up of five world-class musicians, has toured the world extensively and performed on some of the world’s biggest stages and with some of the most renowned artists in musical history," organizers said in a press release. "Merging their love of everything from The Mills Brothers to The Beach Boys, Sinatra to Lennon/McCartney, their performances feature reimagined staples from the Great American Songbook in their unique, organically created sound that is daring, fresh and exciting yet somehow still familiar and inviting."

Promotor Lakeshore Community Concerts has been staging concerts for Northwest Indiana since 1947, with the aim of making live performances available at an affordable cost.

Tickets must be purchased in advance due to COVID restrictions. 

For more information or tickets, visit https://lakeshoreconcerts.org/ or call 219-932-9795.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

