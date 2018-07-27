The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore will be transformed into a “Ravinia-like setting" when the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra regales music lovers with its annual West Beach Concert.
The symphony, led by conductor Kirk Muspratt, will perform varied musical selections such as "America the Beautiful," "Pops Hoedown," and "Thunder & Lightning Polka" as the sun sets behind the dunes as part of its South Shore Learning Festival.
The star-lit seaside concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3. Fees to get into the park will not be collected after 4 p.m. Food vendors open at 5:30 p.m.
"The Symphony and Plum Grove Music will present an instrument garden starting at 6:30 p.m." the National Lakeshore said in a press release. "The instrument garden is a place where children and adults alike can touch and play a variety of musical instruments."
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to find a good spot, and to bring picnic supplies and camp chairs or blankets. Wine and beer will be available for purchase.
If it rains or storms, the concert will be moved to the Chesterton High School Auditorium.
For more information, call 219-395-1882 or visit nps.gov/indu.
Poetry slam
The Indiana Dune National Lakeshore's Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education also plans to host poetry slams at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 29, Saturday, Aug. 4, Sunday, Aug.12 and Saturday, Aug. 18. Each slam will be start with a historical piece inspired by the Indiana Dunes.
"A time to read something, write something, or listen to other somethings," the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore said in a press release. "Late July and August present Northwest Indiana with the problem of squeezing every last drop of sunshine, warmth, and summer out of these days to come. The importance of reflection, appreciation, and mindfulness skyrocket during this season. Who are we to let all the happy days pass us by in the blink of an eye? Unremarkable and unrecognized? Summers are to be notably painted red with sinking sunsets and full of 'remember when’s!'"
The weekly poetry slams will take place at 100 North Lake St. about a mile north of U.S. 12 in Gary's Miller neighborhood.