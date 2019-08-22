One of Mercury Chicago's Skyline Cruiseline's most popular cruises is designed specifically for your furry friend.
The cruiseline's Canine Cruise continues to Sept. 29.
"It's kind of like a dog park on water," said Tom Hacker, one of the captains on the Mercury Skyline Cruiseline. Hacker said people are able to enjoy a unique tour of the city with their pups.
The Canine Cruise is one of several themed excursions offered by Mercury Chicago's Skyline Cruiseline. Among other cruises are The Urban Adventure Cruise; Chicago By Night! Cruise; 3D Fireworks Cruise; and the Science is Fun Cruise.
Tour guides on the boats tell interesting stories about the history of the city, the lake and the river and point out many of Chicago's noted landmarks. They're often humorous in their storytelling as well.
Mercury Chicago's Skyline Cruiseline is now in its 84th season.
"The biggest crowd we get from the Canine Cruise is definitely a local crowd," Hacker said. He said guests also come from not only Chicagoland but from Northwest Indiana and other neighboring states to take a cruise on Chicago's waterways.
"We've proven to be one of the popular dog-friendly places to go with your dog in the city," Hacker said.
All cruises depart from the southeast corner and lower level of Michigan Avenue bridge and Wacker Drive.
Every cruise on Mercury's schedule has its own theme and has particular additions special to that cruise. For instance, the Canine Cruises have water bowls set up for the pooches while the Fireworks Cruise includes glow sticks and 3D glasses.
Mercury's Canine Cruise debuted in 2001. Hacker said he's been with the company since 2006 and said "it's tough to get bored" on the job.
The Canine Cruise, which is 90 minutes, travels along the Chicago River and Lake Michigan. Cruise tour guides not only share information about the Windy City but also offer dog-themed tidbits and information during the trip.
One of the new attractions on the boat is a bar where guests may purchase mixed and soft drinks.
FYI: Mercury's Canine Cruise continues through Sept. 29. The boats depart at 10:15 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only. Cost is $36 for adults; $15 for children under 15; $8 for dogs; free for children under five. There will also be two Halloween Canine Cruises scheduled for Oct. 5 and 6. Visit MercuryCruises.com.